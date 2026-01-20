Niron Magnetics and FaitalPRO Unveil Sustainable Loudspeaker Designs at NAMM 2026 and ISE 2026

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics and FaitalPRO announced the development of new professional audio loudspeakers featuring breakthrough Iron Nitride permanent magnets. These next-generation loudspeakers, which deliver strong acoustic performance while eliminating rare-earth dependencies, will be showcased at leading audio and audiovisual industry trade shows NAMM 2026 and ISE 2026.

The collaboration combines Niron Magnetics’ Iron Nitride permanent magnet technology with FaitalPRO’s loudspeaker engineering expertise to create a new professional audio solution that addresses both performance and sustainability requirements.

“This collaboration demonstrates that sustainable innovation doesn’t require performance compromises,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “Our Iron Nitride permanent magnets enable speaker manufacturers to reduce dependence on rare-earth supply chains while delivering the acoustic quality expected in demanding professional audio applications. This project with FaitalPRO is just the beginning of demonstrating the real-world applications of our technology.”

As part of this collaboration, FaitalPRO has developed two professional audio loudspeakers, an 8 and 10-inch, specifically designed to integrate Iron Nitride magnet technology. The project successfully met its primary objective of demonstrating that rare-earth-free magnet solutions can fully meet and exceed the expectations in professional loudspeaker applications. This collaboration represents an important step toward a new generation of professional audio products in which performance and sustainability coexist naturally, without compromise.

This also comes at a time when demand for permanent magnets continues to grow across multiple industries. Permanent magnets play a critical role in audio transducers, and the availability of rare-earth-free solutions made from abundant materials such as iron and nitrogen represents an important opportunity to support a more sustainable and resilient supply chain.

Attendees will be able to experience the new FaitalPRO loudspeakers featuring Iron Nitride magnet technology at booth #17506 at NAMM 2026 and at booth 7K200 at ISE 2026.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is the world’s only producer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. The company’s Iron Nitride magnet technology delivers advanced permanent magnets that power essential devices across industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Minnesota, Niron Magnetics serves leading manufacturers who require reliable, domestically produced permanent magnets for their products. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/.

About FaitalPRO

FaitalPRO is an Italian manufacturer specializing in the design and production of high-performance loudspeakers and transducers for professional audio applications. With strong engineering expertise, an R&D-driven approach, and fully Made in Italy production, FaitalPRO is internationally recognized for the quality, reliability, and innovation of its products. The company develops solutions for PA systems, live sound, and fixed installations, with a growing focus on sustainable technologies and advanced materials. For more information, please visit https://faitalpro.com/highlights/sustainablesound/.