Ericsson Deploys Realbotix Humanoid Robot for Workforce and Visitor Engagement

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, today announced Ericsson is deploying an advanced humanoid robot equipped with Realbotix’s proprietary vision technology for workforce and visitor engagement. The robots will power workforce training, stakeholder engagement, and interactive experiences at Ericsson’s Imagine Studio experience center in Plano, Texas.

Realbotix's vision technology, a proprietary advancement that allows the robot’s eyes to autonomously detect movement and emotions, remember faces, recognize colors, and even read, enables the robots to respond accordingly during interactions with humans.

Powered by Realbotix’s proprietary modular hardware and AI-agnostic architecture, the robot will serve as a dynamic, adaptable human–robot interface for real-world applications including:

Workforce Training & HR Guidance – Providing employees with personalized development pathways, making career growth more accessible and data-driven.

Studio Greeter & Engagement Tool – Serving as an interactive greeter, the Realbotix robot will offer an immersive visitor experience, reflecting innovation in conversational AI and robotics.

Campus Outreach & Career Guidance – Inspiring students by delivering personalized career guidance and showcasing pathways for success in the tech industry.

“Ericsson’s adoption of Realbotix robots underscores the growing confidence in AI-powered humanoid robotics, bridging technology with real-world applications. This milestone represents a leap for Realbotix, positioning our humanoid robots as integral partners that will shape the workplace of the future,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

With applications ranging from customer engagement and corporate training to HR analytics and career guidance, Realbotix continues to demonstrate the value of humanoid robotics across industries.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered, highly customizable humanoid robots for customer service, engagement, and companionship. With patented technologies enabling lifelike expressions, vision, and social interaction, Realbotix is pioneering human-centric robotics. For more information, visit www.realbotix.com or www.realbotix.ai.

