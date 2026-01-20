Centric Brands and Palm Tree Crew Launch Joint Venture to Build a Global, Experience-Driven Apparel Empire

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric Brands”), a leading fashion and lifestyle company with a portfolio of iconic brands, today announced a joint venture with Palm Tree Crew, the global entertainment, hospitality, and lifestyle collective founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear. The partnership brings together Centric Brands’ global scale, design, manufacturing, retail, and distribution expertise with Palm Tree Crew’s culture-forward, experience-led platform to accelerate growth across key lifestyle categories worldwide.

With a strong global following and a presence across festivals and live experiences, this joint venture allows us to diversify distribution while building a scalable apparel and accessories business with long-term global potential. Share

Palm Tree Crew is rooted in the belief that great moments are meant to be shared. Palm Tree Crew is a global lifestyle platform spanning live events, hospitality, experiences, premium collaborations, and elevated apparel, operating at the intersection of culture and community. This joint venture will extend Palm Tree Crew’s lifestyle reach into broader consumer categories, with Centric Brands leading development and expansion in Men’s and Women’s Apparel and Accessories.

“This partnership represents a full-circle moment for Palm Tree Crew,” said Myles Shear, Palm Tree Crew co-founder. “Product is at the core of how our culture shows up in the world. Partnerships and collaborations are central to who we are, and with Centric, we now have the platform to scale that vision globally while staying true to the community that built the brand.”

Collaborations have long been central to Palm Tree Crew’s apparel strategy, with labels including Madhappy, Siegelman Stable, the Florida Panthers, Malbon, Puma Golf, the Miami Marlins, Don Julio, and more tapping into the brand’s cultural cachet. With Centric powering this next phase, Palm Tree Crew is positioned to scale and expand its reach to new consumers, markets, and global moments.

“Culturally relevant brands are central to Centric’s growth strategy, and Palm Tree Crew is exactly the kind of experience-driven brand that strengthens our position in the marketplace,” said Jason Rabin, CEO at Centric Brands. “With a strong global following and a presence across festivals and live experiences, this joint venture allows us to diversify distribution while building a scalable apparel and accessories business with long-term global potential.”

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, Joe’s Jeans® and Off-White® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, Ugg and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, Game 7®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Avirex®, Contenders, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Taste Beauty®, and Vingino and operates joint venture brands, Favorite Daughter, Jennifer Fisher, John Elliot, and Palm Tree Crew. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Holland, Montreal, Milan, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company spanning a consumer brand, global live events and hospitality, and a multi-product investment platform. Known for its global, world-class Palm Tree Music Festivals, as well as lifestyle and fashion collaborations, Palm Tree Crew continues to innovate across industries. Its expanding hospitality portfolio currently includes Palm Tree Club Miami, Palm Tree Club Orlando, Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas, and Palm Tree Club Kansas City. These ventures reflect Palm Tree Crew's mission to blend live music, lifestyle, and hospitality into unforgettable experiences. For more, visit ptc-holdings.com.