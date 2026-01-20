-

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call on the Internet

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter conference call to be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 3Q26 Webcast on January 27 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)
Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD), is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the Company operates more than 1,000 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The Company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit; however, unlike many other lenders in this segment, we strive to work with our customers to understand their broader financial pictures, ensure they have the ability and stability to make payments, and help them achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Contacts

John L. Calmes Jr.
Executive VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer,
and Treasurer
(864) 298-9800

