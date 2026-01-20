-

GruntWorx and K1x Announce Strategic Partnership

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the patented, AI-powered platform transforming tax compliance for institutional filers, and GruntWorx, the leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for tax professionals, today announced a new partnership that brings together GruntWorx’s trusted automation solutions and AI-powered technology from K1x.

This collaboration introduces a new solution for GruntWorx customers: GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by patented K1x technology. GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED is a branded GruntWorx product designed to revolutionize tax data processing for accounting firms and tax professionals alike.

“This partnership with K1x allows us to offer our customers a truly innovative solution that addresses their evolving needs,” said Julie Pierce, Vice President and General Manager of GruntWorx. “We’re looking forward to debuting this solution in an upcoming joint seminar with K1x.”

GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED features:

  • Efficiency, Automation, Compliance: GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED streamlines the extraction, validation, and delivery of complex K-1s. This means less manual data entry and more time for strategic, higher-value work.
  • End-to-End Solution: For the first time, GruntWorx customers can increase their K-1 capabilities with automation from K1x to address their entire workflow, from intake to insights, including advanced K-1 aggregation and reading beyond the face page to include state, international data, whitepapers, and footnotes.
  • Growth Opportunities: By saving time and reducing errors, firms unlock new growth opportunities and deliver better service to their clients.

“We are proud to partner with GruntWorx to deliver next-generation automation to accounting professionals,” said Ken Powell, K1x CRO. “GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by K1x, combines the best of both companies to help firms work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.”

To learn more about GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by K1x more information can be found at https://gruntworx.com/solutions/gruntworx-k-1-advanced.php.

About GruntWorx

GruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. By removing the “grunt work” from tax prep, GruntWorx empowers firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth.

About K1x, Inc.

A Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2025 honoree, K1x is building the intelligent tax data operations solution for private markets. Its patented, AI-powered platform automates the extraction, validation, and distribution of tax data from K-1s, K-3s, and 1099s, and streamlines IRS-certified 990 e-filings, delivering compliance and clarity without vendor lock-in.

Contacts

Media Contact
Hailey Moore
k1x@society22pr.com
(929) 367-8993

Industry:

K1x

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Hailey Moore
k1x@society22pr.com
(929) 367-8993

More News From K1x

K1x and Juno Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Industry-Leading Tax Automation

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the tax data operations solution for private markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Juno, a modern tax preparation, review, and advisory platform built by CPAs for the realities of practice life. The partnership introduces a new integration that enables automated K-1 data to flow directly into Juno, powered by patented K1x technology. Tax professionals spend significant time each busy season manually entering K-1 data, resolving review disc...

K1x Inc. Wins 2025 US Fintech Award for Accounting Tech of the Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x Inc., the leader in AI-powered tax compliance solutions, has been named the winner of the 2025 US Fintech Award in the Accounting Tech of the Year category. The award recognizes K1x’s leadership in transforming how tax data moves across the financial ecosystem. The US Fintech Awards honor companies that are redefining innovation and excellence in financial technology across the United States. This win highlights K1x’s impact on modernizing entity tax operations th...

K1x and XcelLabs Partner to Launch ‘Turning Tax Tech into Leadership Opportunity’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the leader in AI-powered tax compliance solutions, has partnered with XcelLabs to launch Turning Tax Tech into Leadership Opportunity, a hands-on program that shows accountants how to use AI to lead change inside their firms. The on-demand course gives participants the opportunity to learn and apply AI-first frameworks developed by XcelLabs while practicing end-to-end K-1 automation using K1x’s patented K1 Aggregator® software. Attendees will gain practical skill...
Back to Newsroom