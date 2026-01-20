GruntWorx and K1x Announce Strategic Partnership

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the patented, AI-powered platform transforming tax compliance for institutional filers, and GruntWorx, the leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for tax professionals, today announced a new partnership that brings together GruntWorx’s trusted automation solutions and AI-powered technology from K1x.

This collaboration introduces a new solution for GruntWorx customers: GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by patented K1x technology. GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED is a branded GruntWorx product designed to revolutionize tax data processing for accounting firms and tax professionals alike.

“This partnership with K1x allows us to offer our customers a truly innovative solution that addresses their evolving needs,” said Julie Pierce, Vice President and General Manager of GruntWorx. “We’re looking forward to debuting this solution in an upcoming joint seminar with K1x.”

GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED features:

GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED streamlines the extraction, validation, and delivery of complex K-1s. This means less manual data entry and more time for strategic, higher-value work. End-to-End Solution: For the first time, GruntWorx customers can increase their K-1 capabilities with automation from K1x to address their entire workflow, from intake to insights, including advanced K-1 aggregation and reading beyond the face page to include state, international data, whitepapers, and footnotes.

For the first time, GruntWorx customers can increase their K-1 capabilities with automation from K1x to address their entire workflow, from intake to insights, including advanced K-1 aggregation and reading beyond the face page to include state, international data, whitepapers, and footnotes. Growth Opportunities: By saving time and reducing errors, firms unlock new growth opportunities and deliver better service to their clients.

“We are proud to partner with GruntWorx to deliver next-generation automation to accounting professionals,” said Ken Powell, K1x CRO. “GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by K1x, combines the best of both companies to help firms work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.”

To learn more about GruntWorx K-1 ADVANCED, powered by K1x more information can be found at https://gruntworx.com/solutions/gruntworx-k-1-advanced.php.

About GruntWorx

GruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. By removing the “grunt work” from tax prep, GruntWorx empowers firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth.

About K1x, Inc.

A Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2025 honoree, K1x is building the intelligent tax data operations solution for private markets. Its patented, AI-powered platform automates the extraction, validation, and distribution of tax data from K-1s, K-3s, and 1099s, and streamlines IRS-certified 990 e-filings, delivering compliance and clarity without vendor lock-in.