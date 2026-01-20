Auria Announces the Acquisition of RKF and Kythera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auria, a leading provider of command, control, and communications (C3) software and solutions for advanced space and missile operations, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of RKF Engineering Solutions (“RKF”) and Kythera Space Solutions (“Kythera”). Auria is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.

RKF and Kythera deepen Auria's technical capabilities in SATCOM and expand its software product portfolio by adding engineering tools and satellite payload software suites. Share

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Bethesda, MD, RKF is a leading provider of satellite communications (SATCOM) engineering and spectrum management solutions to the U.S. Space Force and other federal and commercial customers, supporting satellite and terrestrial network connectivity and management in an increasingly complex spectrum and orbital domain. Founded in 2018 and based in Bethesda, MD, Kythera provides a proprietary software suite focused on the autonomous management of next-generation software-defined satellite payloads. Kythera’s software suite, including the Kythera Operating System (“KOS”), serves as the intelligence layer for modern space networks in the public and private space economy, allowing operators to autonomously manage in-orbit SATCOM and spectrum resources.

RKF and Kythera deepen Auria’s technical capabilities in SATCOM and expand its software product portfolio by adding engineering tools and satellite payload software suites, enabling Auria to deliver an end-to-end solution for managing the full C3 lifecycle, from the space asset and payload to the ground systems and the warfighter.

“The acquisitions of RKF and Kythera enhance Auria’s SATCOM engineering expertise and add advanced software capabilities critical to modern space-based communications and space operations,” said Thomas Young, Partner at Enlightenment Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome the RKF and Kythera teams to Auria. With these acquisitions, we are well positioned to continue delivering secure, resilient space operations solutions in support of key national security missions.”

“Auria has been partnered with RKF and Kythera for several years in support of the Space Force. These acquisitions expand Auria’s capabilities in design, integration, and operations of enterprise-level satellite communications systems,” said Damian DiPippa, CEO of Auria. “Their teams deepen our engineering and software capabilities across enterprise SATCOM and payload management, enabling Auria to deliver more resilient, integrated solutions for our government customers’ most critical and complex space missions.”

About Auria

Auria is an innovator and integrator of solutions across the command, control, and communications (C3) continuum for advanced space and missile operations. Solutions provided by Auria include the development, integration and deployment of systems supporting Space Operations, Space Domain Awareness, Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and Missile Defense for federal, international, and commercial customers. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with operations in Boulder, CO, Washington, DC, Huntsville, AL, Albuquerque, NM, Ogden, UT, and San Diego, CA, our success is built on advancing innovative systems to strengthen our customers’ superiority in Space. With a distinguished track record of exceptional performance and delivery, we set the pace for progress. For more information, visit www.Auria.Space.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area-based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision-making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.