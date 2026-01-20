Shop-Ware Launches VISION Experience Giveaway to Support the Next Generation of Automotive Technicians

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shop-Ware, a cloud-based shop management platform for independent auto repair shops, today announced a new community giveback initiative called “Future Tech of the Trade – VISION Experience Giveaway” in partnership with Changing the Industry, a trusted and influential voice within the automotive community.

“This program is about investing in the future and giving back in a meaningful way by supporting apprentices who are committed to learning, growth, and craftsmanship," said Rob Hough, EVP of the Aftermarket division at Vehlo, parent company of Shop-Ware. Share

The giveaway will sponsor one automotive apprentice to attend the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo, one of the most respected and sought-after training events in the automotive industry. This year’s conference takes place March 5-8, 2026, in Kansas City. The selected apprentice will receive a full VISION experience, including event registration, travel, and lodging.

“Our industry’s future depends on the people entering it today,” said Rob Hough, EVP of the Aftermarket division at Vehlo, parent company of Shop-Ware. “This program is about investing in the future and giving back in a meaningful way by supporting apprentices who are committed to learning, growth, and craftsmanship, and helping them access world-class training that can shape their careers.”

Applications may be submitted through the official application form by apprentices themselves or by shop owners or managers nominating an apprentice. Applicants are asked to provide basic background information and short responses explaining:

Why they chose the automotive industry

What they hope to learn by attending VISION

What being a great technician means to them

The opportunity is open to all qualified automotive apprentices, regardless of shop affiliation. While the selected apprentice may come from a Shop-Ware customer shop, there is no requirement to be a Shop-Ware user.

Applications are open now through the end of the day Sunday, February 8. The winning apprentice will be announced on or around Friday, February 13. Final selection will be made jointly by Shop-Ware and Changing the Industry, with judging based on demonstrated passion for the trade, commitment to professional growth, and alignment with community values.

About Shop-Ware

Founded in 2013, Shop-Ware delivers professional-grade innovation to independent automotive service providers. Shop-Ware is committed to developing sophisticated tools to help the automotive aftermarket thrive and grow. Industry-first features include fully digital, cloud-based repair orders with native vehicle inspections, rich media, and customer live chat; real-time shop workflow and "expeditor" dispatch; native parts allocation and tracking for each job in progress; parts gross-profit "optimizer" that automatically seeks and attains a parts GP target; advanced analytics across unlimited repair facilities, and much more. For more information on Shop-Ware, visit shop-ware.com.

About Changing the Industry

Changing the Industry (CTI) is a media platform and podcast dedicated to elevating the voices of technicians, shop owners, and industry leaders through honest conversations, education, and community-driven initiatives. Hosted by Lucas Underwood and David Roman, CTI is a channel for shop owners to learn how to tackle the issues that come with auto shop management. Find every episode at changingtheindustrypodcast.com.