ServiceNow and OpenAI collaborate to deepen and accelerate enterprise AI outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, and OpenAI today announced an enhanced strategic collaboration to power agentic AI experiences and accelerate enterprise AI outcomes. The agreement unlocks a deep collaboration between OpenAI technical advisors and ServiceNow engineers that will be equipped with its frontier models, which will give customers direct access to frontier capabilities, custom ServiceNow AI solutions built and aligned to their unique roadmaps, and increased speed and scale with no bespoke development required. ServiceNow will build direct speech-to-speech technology using OpenAI models to break through language barriers and offer more natural interactions. With the latest OpenAI models including GPT-5.2, ServiceNow will unlock a new class of AI-powered automation for the world’s largest companies.

“ServiceNow leads the market in AI-powered workflows, setting the enterprise standard for real-world AI outcomes,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “With OpenAI, ServiceNow is building the future of AI experiences: deploying AI that takes end-to-end action in complex enterprise environments. As companies shift from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, they need the power of multiple AI leaders working together to deliver faster, better outcomes. Bringing together our respective technologies will drive faster value for customers and more intuitive ways of working with AI.”

"ServiceNow is helping enterprises bring agentic AI into workflows that are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes," said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI. "With OpenAI frontier models and multimodal capabilities in ServiceNow, enterprises across every industry will benefit from intelligence that handles work end to end in even the most complex environments.”

Co-innovation that drives faster, easier customer adoption

As AI model releases accelerate, large enterprises need help keeping their workflows aligned with the latest innovations. Bringing OpenAI models into the ServiceNow AI Platform complements a customer’s ServiceNow configuration management database (CMDB) while also offering native, embedded access to intelligence to further inform actions that will be taken within workflows. ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower then provides the governance and orchestration layer, giving organizations centralized visibility into how models are applied across workflows, how they interact with enterprise data and systems, and how AI-driven actions are executed at scale in a controlled, auditable way. For example:

Real-time speech-to-speech voice agents: With OpenAI, ServiceNow is working toward real-time speech-to-speech AI agents that can listen, reason, and respond naturally without text intermediation. For example, a user can speak in their preferred language and receive an instant response from an AI agent that opens a case, triggers an approval, and orchestrates next steps without translation delay — reducing latency, preserving meaning, and eliminating unnecessary handoffs.

Super charging automation: Computer-use models from OpenAI unlock a new class of IT automation for ServiceNow customers by enabling interactions with systems. By turning unstructured documents into actionable data, this capability extends secure, context-aware automation across more environments — enabling autonomous orchestration of workplace tools like email and chat, automation of legacy systems including mainframes, and greater efficiency across complex IT landscapes.

Delivering AI impact on a foundation of proven success

This agreement builds on the long-standing efforts of ServiceNow to offer customers the choice of accessing OpenAI models for:

AI assistance that lets employees ask questions in natural language and get clear, actionable answers through speech-to-text capabilities.

AI-powered summarization and content generation for incidents, cases, knowledge articles, and service interactions — helping teams resolve issues faster with less manual effort.

Developer and admin tools that turn intent into workflows, logic, and automation, dramatically speeding how business processes are built and updated.

Intelligent search and discovery that pulls the right information from across enterprise systems exactly when it's needed.

ServiceNow powers more than 80 billion workflows every year. Together with OpenAI, the company is bringing customers innovative new capabilities that enable even more advanced automation and workflows across industries and across use cases.

