The NRP Group, Rockefeller Group Commence Lease-Up of Miraluna, a 342-Unit Luxury Community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, and Rockefeller Group, a national developer, today announced that pre-leasing is underway for Miraluna, a 342-unit Class A apartment community in south Las Vegas. Adjacent to the Southern Highlands Master-Planned Community, the resort-inspired development is now accepting applications, with initial move-ins beginning in March 2026. Miraluna, formerly known as Silverado, marks The NRP Group’s entry into the Las Vegas market and the continuation of Rockefeller Group’s growth in Nevada.

Miraluna features a curated collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, designed with contemporary finishes and versatile layouts to complement diverse lifestyles. Residents will enjoy an array of indoor and outdoor amenities that promote wellness, walkability and social connection. This distinctive blend of comfort and sophistication positions Miraluna as a premier destination for high-end, resort-inspired living in Enterprise.

“We are excited to bring Miraluna to life as Rockefeller Group’s first Las Vegas community in such a desirable and vibrant location,” said J.P. Harlow, Managing Director for Rockefeller Group in the West Region.

“From the architecture to the shared spaces, the community was designed to offer residents a lifestyle that feels both luxurious and welcoming. Miraluna adds a new option for renters who want modern interiors, resort style amenities with all the latest wellness offerings and access to the best of Las Vegas,” added Matt Bruns, Director for Rockefeller Group.

Situated on a 13-acre site, Miraluna features 15 three-story, garden-style residential buildings totaling 342 units. Its locally inspired architecture, designed by Las Vegas-based Perlman Architects, incorporates stone and metal accents that distinguish the community from traditional stucco-style properties in the area.

Miraluna is located in the town of Enterprise, offering residents proximity to major job corridors, retail centers and landmarks including the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium and Harry Reid International Airport, all within a seven-mile radius. The community is also a short distance to both Henderson and Summerlin.

“Enterprise continues to attract renters seeking premium housing near major employment centers and lifestyle destinations,” said Chris O’Neill, Executive Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “Miraluna responds to that demand by delivering thoughtfully designed homes with modern interiors and a robust amenity program that enhances the everyday resident experience.”

Miraluna will feature a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse with a social and sports lounge, communal kitchen, fitness center with a yoga room, and a coworking space with offices and meeting rooms designed for remote professionals and students. Outdoors, residents can enjoy a resort-style pool with cabanas, pickleball and bocce courts, dining and grilling areas, a sauna, yoga lawn, fire pit, and dog park.

Residential interiors feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and LED backlit bathroom mirrors. The community offers detached garages, carports and extra storage space for residence, and select apartments include balconies and private yards.

Las Vegas is a priority market for The NRP Group. In 2025, the firm broke ground on nearly 1,200 units across four developments throughout the city, spanning luxury, market-rate and affordable housing. The NRP Group has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes since 1994 and currently manages over 30,000 residential units across the U.S.

Rockefeller Group is a diversified development company focused on multifamily, office and industrial real estate nationally. The company has been active in Nevada since 2022 and has developed more than 650,000 square feet of premier logistics real estate in the Las Vegas area. The company was founded in 1928 for the development of New York’s Rockefeller Center, and over the past decade has completed more than 3,000 luxury residential rentals and condominiums across the U.S., with nearly 4,000 multifamily units in various stages of construction or planning.

Construction of Miraluna began in December 2024, with final completion slated for Q1 2027. Pre-leasing is actively underway, with initial move-ins commencing in March 2026. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.livemiraluna.com.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 30,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC “Top 50” lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News’ “Top Multifamily Developers” list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and has won three NAHB Pillar awards since 2020 for Development, Construction and Ones to Watch. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

About Rockefeller Group

Rockefeller Group develops, owns and operates extraordinary properties across the United States. For nearly a century, the company has delivered exceptional experiences and value creation through dedication to quality in the built environment. The company’s portfolio spans the development of multifamily, office, industrial and mixed-use projects across seven geographic regions. Visit www.rockefellergroup.com.