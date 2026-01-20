BlackSky Lands Multiple Gen-3 Expansion Contracts as Early Access Pilot Programs Pivot into Renewal Deals

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has signed multiple Gen-3 expansion contracts as early access pilot programs pivot into renewal deals. Accelerated investments in BlackSky’s tactically responsive commercial space-based intelligence capabilities across Americas, Asia and Europe align to the company’s land-and-expand strategy and follow global trends in defense spending.

“BlackSky’s reliable high-cadence, low-latency Gen-3 monitoring services continue to gain global traction, accelerating our most demanding customers’ ability to attain rapid insight during time-critical operations,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “These deals represent strong retention among BlackSky's stable and growing international customer base as rapid time-dominant nature of geopolitical tensions continues to favor our AI-forward space technology solutions.”

BlackSky is meeting demand for commercial tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services that countries can integrate directly into their own secure workflows. Gen-3 is providing agile, AI-enabled space services that can autonomously detect and classify tactical targets like vessels and aircraft in real time and maintain dynamic pattern-of-life monitoring over strategic borders and maritime zones without relying on the limited availability of other nations’ assets.

“We are observing intensifying need for guaranteed time-sensitive imagery and analytics data as a primary driver of international defense spending as customers shift toward a real-time decision advantage in their national security doctrines,” said O’Toole.

Assured services provide the customer with guaranteed access and priority tasking capacity over their national and regional areas of interest. Gen-3's enhanced image clarity expands AI-enabled detection, identification and classification for a wide array of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of tactical relevance.

BlackSky is leveraging its full technology stack of vertically integrated satellite manufacturing, software and AI solutions to meet global customer demand for guaranteed access to data, when and where customers need it, offering On-Demand and Assured subscription access to our proprietary constellation or through full nationally sovereign systems. BlackSky’s vertically integrated approach enables the company to quickly develop, produce and deploy reliable space-based intelligence solutions at disruptive speed, scale and economics.

