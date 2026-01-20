Spence Software Transforms IT Strategy and Cuts Costs by 50% with 11:11 Systems

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Spence Software, a pioneer in occupational health and safety software. The case study highlights how Spence Software leverages 11:11 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to modernize its platform, ensure data sovereignty and significantly reduce operational expenses.

“Our partnership with 11:11 Systems lets me sleep at night. The performance and technology are first class, giving us a differentiated edge over our competition. Customer service has been very responsive. And best of all, we’ve experienced a 50% reduction in IT costs,” said Ron Spence, president and CEO of Spence Software.

Founded in 1995, Spence Software has evolved from offering desktop applications to providing a comprehensive SaaS solution, S2Web. As the company grew, it faced challenges with its previous hosting provider, including escalating costs, slow support response times and an inability to easily scale or modernize its environment. In addition, as a Canadian company, Spence Software required a partner that could guarantee strict data sovereignty compliance.

Spence Software chose 11:11 for its scalable, cost-effective and fully managed cloud solution. The migration to the 11:11 resilient cloud platform allowed Spence Software to:

Reduce monthly IT costs by 50%

Gain the flexibility to easily change or upgrade their environment

Simplify AWS and Azure configuration and setup

Access faster, expert customer service and support

Ensure strict adherence to data sovereignty and compliance requirements

Experience a significant improvement in system performance

Read the full 11:11 Systems and Spence Software case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.