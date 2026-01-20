-

Spence Software Transforms IT Strategy and Cuts Costs by 50% with 11:11 Systems

Spence Software partners with 11:11 Systems to drive innovation, enhance security and slash operational costs for lasting IT impact

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Spence Software, a pioneer in occupational health and safety software. The case study highlights how Spence Software leverages 11:11 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to modernize its platform, ensure data sovereignty and significantly reduce operational expenses.

“Our partnership with 11:11 Systems lets me sleep at night. The performance and technology are first class, giving us a differentiated edge over our competition. Customer service has been very responsive. And best of all, we’ve experienced a 50% reduction in IT costs,” said Ron Spence, president and CEO of Spence Software.

Founded in 1995, Spence Software has evolved from offering desktop applications to providing a comprehensive SaaS solution, S2Web. As the company grew, it faced challenges with its previous hosting provider, including escalating costs, slow support response times and an inability to easily scale or modernize its environment. In addition, as a Canadian company, Spence Software required a partner that could guarantee strict data sovereignty compliance.

Spence Software chose 11:11 for its scalable, cost-effective and fully managed cloud solution. The migration to the 11:11 resilient cloud platform allowed Spence Software to:

  • Reduce monthly IT costs by 50%
  • Gain the flexibility to easily change or upgrade their environment
  • Simplify AWS and Azure configuration and setup
  • Access faster, expert customer service and support
  • Ensure strict adherence to data sovereignty and compliance requirements
  • Experience a significant improvement in system performance

Read the full 11:11 Systems and Spence Software case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

Contacts

Rolyn Parker
news@1111systems.com

Industry:

11:11 Systems

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#1111systems
#AWS
#Azure
#EHSmanagementsoftware
#EHSsoftware
#IaaS
#S2Web
#cloud
#cloudservices
#innovation
#spencesoftware

Contacts

Rolyn Parker
news@1111systems.com

Social Media Profiles
11:11 Systems LinkedIn
11:11 Systems X
YouTube
More News From 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ntirety

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Ntirety, a managed and professional IT services firm. Recent changes made by Broadcom to the VMware Cloud Service Provider (“VCSP”) ecosystem have optimized the number of authorized VMware partners. This has led former VCSPs to choose the best approach for them to assure their customers have ongoing access to VMware cloud infrastructure. Options incl...

11:11 Systems Powers Marketron’s Cloud Migration, Eliminating Hardware Hassles and Reducing Costs

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Marketron, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for broadcast media. By migrating Marketron to the 11:11 Cloud, 11:11 Systems eliminated costly hardware maintenance cycles, improved platform stability and enabled Marketron’s IT team to shift focus to strategic initiatives that drive customer experience. Marketron, an industry innovator, manages...

11:11 Systems’ Research Finds IT Leaders Overwhelmed by the Complexity of Combatting Cyberattacks

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure provider, today announced its latest research findings. A new global study of over 800 senior IT professionals reveals the concerns of IT leaders as they struggle with the rising complexity of cyber recovery planning. From managing cybersecurity strategies to addressing staffing expertise, testing requirements and access to clean room infrastructure, the challenges of responding to cyber incidents are pu...
Back to Newsroom