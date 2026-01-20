DRINKS and Commerce7 Partner to Create Access to Compliant Digital Commerce for Hundreds of Wineries via DRINKS Anywhere Supplier Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DRINKS, the leading end-to-end digital distribution infrastructure for beverage alcohol, today announced a partnership with Commerce7, the leading DTC sales platform for the wine industry, that will make the entire Commerce7 winery portfolio—hundreds of premium wine brands—available through the DRINKS Anywhere supplier network. The partnership expands DRINKS' decentralized distribution model, which fundamentally transforms how wineries reach consumers online by providing the distribution and compliance infrastructure for regulated digital beverage alcohol commerce.

The partnership represents the largest single expansion of DRINKS Anywhere's supplier network to date. Brands ranging from boutique producers to industry leaders will have the opportunity to reach and sell to consumers through digital merchants using DRINKS Anywhere.

For Commerce7 wineries, the upcoming integration opens new distribution channels without traditional, boots-on-the-ground sales efforts. By being a Commerce7 client, the partnership with DRINKS opens up numerous new consumer touchpoints, raising both sales and brand awareness. Via its ANYWHERE platform, DRINKS enables merchant partners to offer a fully integrated wine selection without obtaining alcohol licenses, holding inventory, managing state-by-state alcohol regulations, or building new operational capabilities. Orders are accepted and fulfilled by licensed alcohol producers and retailers connected by Commerce7 to DRINKS' platform, with DRINKS managing the connectivity between the regulated and unregulated ecosystems, including unique tax and compliance requirements and order routing.

"Through this industry-shaping partnership between DRINKS and Commerce7, every winery on Commerce7 now has a direct path to customers they couldn't reach before," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DRINKS. "Andrew Kamphuis and Commerce7 have done an incredible job of enabling wineries to grow online, and I'm excited to welcome them into our new distribution model where they can now reach a new type of consumer through trusted brands and content channels, creating the opportunity for much-needed growth in the beverage alcohol category."

“At Commerce7, we are excited about the upcoming integration with DRINKS,” said Andrew Kamphuis, Co-Founder and CEO of Commerce7. “It allows our wineries to sell more inventory while acquiring new customers and increasing brand visibility.”

Commerce7 wineries will be available in the DRINKS Anywhere supplier network starting in H1 2026. Merchant partners using DRINKS Anywhere will gain access to curated wine selections that align with their customer base and brand positioning without holding inventory or licenses.

The integration leverages Commerce7's API-first architecture to connect inventory management directly to DRINKS Anywhere. Wineries maintain complete control over pricing, availability, and fulfillment while gaining multi-channel exposure.

About DRINKS

DRINKS is the leading AI-powered SaaS platform revolutionizing the $285 billion US alcohol market. Through its DaaS (DRINKS as a Service) offering, DRINKS enables any eCommerce brand, e-tailer, or marketplace to compliantly offer alcoholic beverages alongside their existing products, without the need for licenses, inventory, or upfront costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 retailers as well as emerging brands, the DRINKS suite includes DRINKS Anywhere for embedded alcohol sales, DRINKS Assure for automated compliance, and DRINKS Amplify for professional services. DRINKS has been recognized as a 2025 Inc. Magazine Power Partner, named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes, and selected as a Top Place to Work by Built In for eight consecutive years. Learn more at drinks.com.

About Commerce7

Commerce7 is the leading direct-to-consumer platform for wineries, built to deliver personalized customer experiences through connected data, modern tools, and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 3,500 wineries worldwide, Commerce7 unifies CRM, clubs and subscriptions, POS, ecommerce, reservations and advanced analytics to help wineries adapt as they grow and build lasting customer loyalty.