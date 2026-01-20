Zinnia Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Deliver Real-Time Insurance Analytics and AI Solutions

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life insurance and annuity (L&A) technology company, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. With the Snowflake platform, Zinnia can more effectively deliver cutting-edge analytics and artificial intelligence solutions to reshape how insurance is delivered. The collaboration combines Zinnia's deep insurance expertise with Snowflake's premier data and AI platform to transform how insurers leverage data for real-time decision making with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

Through this collaboration, Zinnia has implemented Snowflake's comprehensive data platform to enable insurance companies to harness machine learning and AI capabilities at scale. The solution delivers advanced insights, self-hosted Streamlit applications, and GenAI capabilities that modernize insurance operations and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

"Insurance companies are sitting on vast amounts of data, but many struggle to unlock its full potential," said Dan Gremmell, Chief Data Officer at Zinnia. "Our work with Snowflake changes that equation entirely. We're delivering day-one implementation of advanced analytics and AI capabilities that would typically take months or years to deploy, ensuring our clients don’t just receive data - they transform it into their competitive advantage."

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables Zinnia to deliver several key capabilities to insurance clients:

Advanced Machine Learning and AI: Built-in ML/AI capabilities that enable predictive analytics, risk modeling, and automated decision-making

Built-in ML/AI capabilities that enable predictive analytics, risk modeling, and automated decision-making Real-Time Analytics: Instant access to critical business metrics and performance indicators

Instant access to critical business metrics and performance indicators Self-Hosted Applications: Streamlit integration for rapid development and deployment of custom analytics applications

Streamlit integration for rapid development and deployment of custom analytics applications Scalable Data Architecture: Modern cloud data warehouse that grows with business needs

Modern cloud data warehouse that grows with business needs GenAI Integration: Cutting-edge generative AI tools for enhanced customer service and operational efficiency

Security Benefit, one of Zinnia's clients, is already benefiting from the advanced data and AI capabilities delivered through this partnership.

“Snowflake’s data sharing paradigm allows Security Benefit and Zinnia to securely exchange vast amounts of information on demand,” said Sean O’Donoghue, Chief Technology Officer at Security Benefit. “This empowers us to analyze data, generate insights, and make faster, more informed decisions.”

This collaboration positions Zinnia as a premier implementation partner for insurance companies looking to leverage Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. With deep expertise in both insurance operations and modern data architecture, Zinnia bridges the gap between traditional insurance processes and cutting-edge technology capabilities.

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge Industries business, simplifies L&A by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry’s most critical needs. Zinnia enables carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, ultimately helping more people get the coverage they need and the service they deserve. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.