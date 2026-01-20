CyberSheath Partners with ControlCase to Address C3PAO Shortage as CMMC Compliance Deadlines Approach

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An estimated 118,000 companies in the defense industrial base will need CMMC Level 2 certification, but only 88 authorized C3PAOs exist to conduct those assessments, according to the latest Cyber AB Town Hall. That math creates an immediate crisis for defense contractors.

CyberSheath, the largest CMMC managed service vendor, has partnered with ControlCase, an authorized C3PAO and global cybersecurity compliance provider, to help contractors address both the assessment bottleneck and the technical complexity of achieving CMMC compliance. The partnership launches with a joint webinar on January 28, 2026, at 12pm ET, focusing on CMMC scoping challenges, one of the most common mistakes that delays certification and increases costs for defense contractors.

“The C3PAO shortage means contractors can’t afford to fail their first assessment,” said Emil Sayegh, CEO of CyberSheath. “ControlCase is a trusted assessor that understands the technical requirements and can guide organizations through the process efficiently. This partnership ensures our clients have access to quality assessment capacity during a critical bottleneck.”

Beyond the immediate shortage, many contractors struggle to properly scope their CMMC environment, often including far more systems and data than necessary. Those scoping errors increase both implementation costs and ongoing compliance burden.

“Defense contractors need partners who can help them understand not just what compliance requires, but how to achieve it sustainably,” said Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase. “CyberSheath’s managed services provide the ongoing support contractors need to maintain compliance long after the initial assessment.”

The webinar will cover common scoping pitfalls, strategies for minimizing compliance scope without compromising security, and how to prepare for a C3PAO assessment. Register today to understand how to move forward with CMMC compliance.

About CyberSheath

Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. defense industrial base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients’ information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at https://www.cybersheath.com/.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is the global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premise and cloud environments. As an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), ControlCase helps organizations achieve and maintain CMMC compliance as well as multiple frameworks worldwide, including FedRamp, GovRAMP, DPDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC2, CMMC, ISO 27001, CSA STAR, and GDPR. For more information, visit www.controlcase.com.