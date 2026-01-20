Twilio and AEG Forge New Strategic Partnership Across Ticketing, Sports, and Live Entertainment to Personalize Fan Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, are growing their relationship with the launch of a new strategic, multi-year partnership. The deal will see Twilio’s customer engagement technology implemented by Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings, and AXS – AEG’s global ticketing platform – to create more streamlined and elevated customer communication from ticket purchase, to in-venue experience, and beyond.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, represents a significant expansion of Twilio’s presence in pro-sports and live entertainment, marking its first partnership with both a major venue, NHL team, and ticketing platform. As part of the partnership, Twilio will hold key designations across AEG’s flagship properties, including Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, a signature category-exclusive designation; official away helmet partner of the LA Kings; and a media partner across AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform that connects millions of fans to live events worldwide.

“Live event experiences are emotional at their core, and Twilio’s platform helps amplify those moments by turning every interaction into an amazing experience,” said Chris Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer at Twilio. “By partnering with AEG, we’ll help the company enhance its fan engagement across Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings, and AXS for fans’ ticketing needs.”

AEG will leverage Twilio’s customer engagement platform to create more meaningful, data-driven connections with its audiences. Products including Twilio Segment, the company’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), will provide deeper insights into fan preferences, before, during, and after live events, helping AEG curate more personalized fan communication and offers while also driving greater engagement.

“This new partnership with Twilio brings transformative technology to our properties,” said Nick Baker, President and COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “The Twilio platform will help us know our customers even better with detailed profiles that deliver the personalized communication and experiences today's fans expect while giving our teams powerful tools to drive business and operate more efficiently.”

Twilio’s technology already plays a key role across AXS. Twilio Programmable Messaging and Twilio Verify power short message service (SMS) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for AXS’ mobile app today, with opportunities to scale and grow with the partnership.

“Twilio's technology has enhanced how we engage with customers across our ticketing platform,” said Justin Burleigh, Chief Product Officer of AXS. “Their services already allow us to deliver secure, seamless communication and ticket transfers. With our broadened partnership, we’re excited to further engage with our global fan base and provide even more personalized experiences.”

As a Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, which hosts more than 200 events annually, Twilio will benefit from an interactive fan activation space at the venue, exclusive hospitality experiences and integration with Crypto.com Arena’s premium business division. Twilio’s Founding Partnership includes premium brand visibility across the arena including LED ribbon board takeovers, upper 360-degree scoreboard exposure, and prime positioning on freeway marquees seen by millions annually.

The collaboration will also help Crypto.com Arena’s premium team strengthen client relationships, deliver more personalized service to Members, and elevate the overall premium experience.

“Crypto.com Arena continues to set the standard for innovation in live entertainment, and Twilio's platform takes our capabilities to the next level,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Crypto.com Arena. “Their customer engagement platform will enhance how we engage with millions of annual guests while enabling our premium team to deliver even more exceptional service to our valued clients.”

Announced last month, Twilio is also the LA Kings’ official away helmet partner, with the company’s logo appearing prominently on players’ helmets during all regular season and playoff road games beginning with the current 2025–26 NHL season.

Beyond the ice, Twilio’s presence will extend into downtown Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE – the four-million-square-foot sports and entertainment district surrounding Crypto.com Arena. Under the agreement, its branding will appear throughout L.A. LIVE’s extensive LED signage network, reaching millions of visitors each year and further strengthening its visibility among sports and live entertainment fans.

For more information on the partnership visit: https://www.twilio.com/en-us/lp/aeg.

ABOUT TWILIO

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of events and performances, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

ABOUT AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.