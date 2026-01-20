Roots Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Metro Supply Chain

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roots (“Roots,” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROOT) today announced a new 10-year strategic partnership with Canadian third-party logistics provider, Metro Supply Chain. This new partnership will result in Roots distribution moving from the current Company-operated facility to Metro Supply Chain’s facility in Ontario.

Metro Supply Chain is Canada’s leading privately-owned third-party logistics provider, offering data-driven, end-to-end supply chain solutions across warehousing, transportation, fulfillment, and contract packaging. Headquartered in Montreal, it operates a large network of facilities across North America and Europe, serving sectors such as omnichannel retail, consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare. The company focuses on customized, technology-enabled logistics solutions, including ecommerce fulfillment, supply chain engineering, and automation, to improve speed, efficiency, and scalability for its clients.

“Metro Supply Chain brings deep expertise in complex, technology-enabled logistics that will enhance our omnichannel experience and support our long-term growth. This partnership with another global, Canadian-headquartered business strengthens our ability to scale and to better serve our global customer base,” said Meghan Roach, President & CEO of Roots Corporation.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves many international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children’s, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada.”

About Metro Supply Chain

For more than 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has been a trusted supply chain partner, enabling fast-growing and leading businesses to adapt, scale and thrive. With 9,000 experts across more than 180 sites in North America, the UK and Europe, we provide the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Our strategic investments in automation, robotics and business intelligence allow us to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable results for our customers.

Consistently ranked as a top-performing supplier year after year, we build strong, collaborative partnerships grounded in a culture of continuous improvement. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a laser focus on customer outcomes, we are redefining what is possible in third-party logistics, delivering agility, visibility and long-term value in every engagement.