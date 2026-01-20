Angle Health and Leap Health Team Up to Transform Infusion Care with Transparency, Savings, and Better Member Experience

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angle Health, the first vertically-integrated AI platform for healthcare benefits, and Leap Health, a pioneering specialty healthcare platform, today announced a partnership to deliver a seamless, transparent, and cost-effective approach to infusion care delivery. Through this partnership, Angle Health’s network of 3,000+ SMB employers have access to more convenient and comfortable infusion care for their employees – often in a home setting – minimizing disruption to work and family life while delivering substantial cost savings.

Infusion care is one of the fastest-growing drivers of U.S. healthcare spending – with a market soaring to over $100 billion at an expected 8-10% CAGR. Today, more than 90% of infusions take place in hospitals or infusion centers, which can drive up cost, despite the fact that the majority are safe for home administration.

"At Angle Health, we're rebuilding healthcare infrastructure and care pathways to give all employers access to benefits historically reserved for large enterprises,” said Ty Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Angle Health. “Partnering with Leap Health extends that mission into infusion care delivery. When people understand their options and are supported every step of the way, everyone wins.”

Infusion care continues to lead year-over-year growth in employer healthcare spend, driven largely by inflated provider margins and limited transparency. Leap Health directly addresses this challenge through a fully transparent, pass-through cost model – delivering infusion drugs at cost to employers and eliminating provider markups that can increase specialty drug prices by 400% or more.

“Infusion care has long been one of the most opaque and frustrating parts of healthcare for both employers and patients,” said Rob LaHayne, Co-Founder & CEO at Leap Health. “Partnering with Angle Health is a no-brainer. We’re able to proactively guide members to the right treatment setting, deliver a dramatically better care experience, and reduce costs for employers – all within a unified, easy-to-navigate benefits experience rather than a patchwork of disconnected vendors.”

With a focus on small- to medium-sized businesses, Angle Health enables employers to meet their employees’ healthcare needs while stabilizing costs long-term – a top priority as employer healthcare expenses are expected to see the biggest increase in 15 years, according to a recent report from Mercer. The company’s proprietary AI models are trained on millions of de-identified patient records to predict future healthcare risks with high accuracy. By integrating medical and pharmacy data, demographic information, real-time claims patterns, and population health data, Angle Health’s platform helps brokers and employers identify emerging risk, design health plans to best support employees, and deploy personalized interventions to minimize the probability of that risk materializing.

About Angle Health

Angle Health connects thousands of employers and their employees to transparent, affordable healthcare. Combining AI-powered underwriting, claims administration, and member engagement, Angle Health enables businesses of any size to offer sophisticated, custom benefits, and personalized healthcare experiences. Angle’s Benefit Builder and Quote-to-Card platforms enable brokers to generate firm underwritten quotes in minutes with just a census and implement groups in real-time. To learn more, visit www.anglehealth.com.

About Leap Health

Leap Health is a healthcare technology and services company transforming specialty care delivery through at-home infusion therapy, transparent pricing, and comprehensive care coordination. By partnering with employers, benefit managers, and health plans, Leap reduces costs and drives better health outcomes—redefining what's possible in specialty care. For more, visit www.leaphealth.com.