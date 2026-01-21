Board Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Agentic AI Into the Core of Enterprise Planning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board, one of the leading Enterprise Planning Platforms, today announced the launch of Board Agents built on Microsoft Foundry. Board Agents deliver an intelligent suite of domain-specific, enterprise-ready AI agents that support real-world planning decisions across finance, supply chain, and merchandising. This marks the first Board enterprise planning capability developed with Microsoft Foundry, using Microsoft Azure’s agentic AI tools and services to accelerate secure, cloud-native AI innovation.

The initial release includes FP&A and Controller Agents for the Office of Finance, with Merchandiser and Supply Chain Agents to follow. Board Agents are built natively into the Board Enterprise Planning Platform, providing a secure, governed foundation for applying agentic AI to high-impact planning use cases.

“As interest in AI accelerates, many customers are looking for clear paths to achieve real ROI,” said David Marmer, Chief Product Officer. “Because Board Agents are built around business-contextual use cases that solve real-world problems, customers can reach value faster and easily adapt these agents as their business evolves. We’re not bolting AI onto Board—we’re embedding it deeply into our engine, so it understands customers’ data, processes, and data-access policies.”

What Sets Board Agents Apart

Persona-based, use-case specific agents : Board provides a network of intelligent agents designed for specific planning roles and use cases, ensuring they’re contextually aware and deliver immediate, relevant value.

: Board provides a network of intelligent agents designed for specific planning roles and use cases, ensuring they’re contextually aware and deliver immediate, relevant value. Collaborative multi-agent orchestration: For complex planning scenarios, Board Agents work together, drawing on one another’s expertise to address multi-dimensional decisions that span functions and priorities.

For complex planning scenarios, Board Agents work together, drawing on one another’s expertise to address multi-dimensional decisions that span functions and priorities. Deep awareness of a company’s planning model: Board Agents are natively integrated into the Board Platform and operate on the same data, assumptions and calculations teams already use.

Board Agents are natively integrated into the Board Platform and operate on the same data, assumptions and calculations teams already use. Integrated forecasting and scenario planning: Board Agents work in concert with Board Foresight to support advanced predictive analysis and scenario planning, helping teams assess trade-offs, model outcomes and understand the external factors shaping performance.

As Adam Hancock, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis at EBSCO Industries said, “What impresses me most is the FP&A Agent’s ability to triangulate. It takes our detailed balance sheet and income statement and synthesizes everything into clear, actionable insights — incredibly valuable for us at EBSCO.”

Board Agents are built for enterprise deployment, supported by Board’s collaboration with Microsoft.

“Deploying AI in the enterprise requires flexibility, governance, and a foundation of trust,” said Peter Skov, Senior Director of EMEA at Microsoft. “Built on Microsoft Foundry, Board Agents are designed using a multi-agent orchestration approach to quickly adapt as AI technology evolves, while maintaining strong ethical controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our collaboration with Board helps organizations apply AI responsibly in complex planning environments where confidence in the results is critical.”

The FP&A and Controller Agents will be available globally starting March 31, 2026, and will also be offered through the Microsoft Marketplace. Merchandiser and Supply Chain Agents are expected to be delivered shortly after the Office of Finance Agents.

Explore Board Agents at board.com/ai.

About Board

Board is the Enterprise Planning Platform built to accelerate business performance, enable continuous planning, and drive confident, aligned decisions. It powers more accurate forecasts with real-time visibility into enterprise and external data. It unifies finance and operations with a single source of truth. And with AI-augmented experiences for every role, teams can continuously make smarter decisions for predictable, profitable business outcomes.

That’s why visionary global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, HSBC, and thousands more trust Board to navigate complex markets with confidence.