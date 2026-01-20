Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Huntsville, Alabama, Hospital to Huntsville Hospital Health System

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that a subsidiary of the Company has signed a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of 180-bed Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and its associated outpatient centers and practices, to Huntsville Hospital Health System for $450 million, subject to adjustment for net working capital and any finance leases assumed by the buyer.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions.

This transaction is among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company’s third quarter 2025 earnings call and in subsequent public appearances.

Leerink Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company for the transaction.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

