DG Matrix Announces Strategic Collaboration with PowerSecure to Accelerate Next-generation Energy Infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DG Matrix, the global leader in solid-state transformer solutions, and PowerSecure, a national leader in distributed energy solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver next-generation energy systems for AI data centers and electrification projects.

DG Matrix will provide its advanced solid-state transformer technology and Power Router platform to simplify power conversion and enable integration of renewables, storage and grid resources. PowerSecure will bring unmatched expertise in microgrid solutions and customer-focused innovation — with a proven record of helping businesses achieve superior resiliency and reduced energy costs.

"This partnership provides DG Matrix with a nationwide energy partner, to help accelerate commercialization and scale," said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. "Through PowerSecure's market access and operational capabilities, we gain immediate customer channels, deployment capacity and service coverage for our Power Router platform. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for distributed energy and AI datacenter infrastructure."

Together, DG Matrix and PowerSecure combine cutting-edge technology with proven energy infrastructure expertise to accelerate innovation — ultimately, delivering faster, more resilient and scalable power solutions that meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy.

“PowerSecure is excited to work alongside DG Matrix to provide next-generation energy systems,” said Jim Smith, president of PowerSecure. “This collaboration accelerates the path from concept to deployment by integrating DG Matrix’s technology with PowerSecure’s delivery and lifecycle support, enabling customers to meet dynamic AI load requirements with faster execution, greater resiliency and scalable, future-ready infrastructure.”

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix has commercialized the world’s first multi-port solid-state transformer to solve the most urgent challenges in deploying power infrastructure for AI datacenters and electrification. Its standardized platform enables faster deployment, lower energy costs, and flexible integration of all energy sources and loads—at scale, anywhere in the world.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, stands at the forefront of the distributed energy infrastructure sector in the United States. With a rich history spanning more than two decades, PowerSecure’s dedicated team of professionals has successfully developed, installed, managed and serviced over 3 gigawatts of microgrid capacity. This achievement underscores PowerSecure’s commitment to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and sustainable, having implemented energy efficiency upgrades valued at more than $1 billion. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.