SEPHORA and OLIVE YOUNG Partner to Bring the Best of Korean Beauty to SEPHORA Consumers

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEPHORA, the global leader in prestige beauty retail, and CJ OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and health retailer, announced today a new strategic partnership to bring the best curation of cutting-edge and sought-after Korean beauty to SEPHORA consumers around the world. The partnership will debut this fall as a visionary omnichannel partnership in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong SAR and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand), with expansion into additional regions including the Middle East, the UK and Australia in 2027.

The partnership will provide SEPHORA customers with a dedicated zone curated by OLIVE YOUNG online and in stores, allowing them to discover a unique assortment of the most popular Korean beauty brands, and the newest trend-driven Korean health and beauty products, all carefully curated by OLIVE YOUNG. The partnership also combines SEPHORA's innovative customer experience, including guidance and assistance from its expertly trained Beauty Advisors available in all stores, its deep knowledge of ecommerce, and highly engaged customer base with OLIVE YOUNG’s unparalleled curation capabilities.

Present in 35 countries with 3,400 points of sale, SEPHORA is the world’s best-known innovator in prestige beauty connecting the most desirable beauty brands with more than 80M loyal beauty fans globally. OLIVE YOUNG has quickly grown into a global retailer at the forefront of the globalization of K-Beauty, providing a wide assortment across more than 1,390 stores in South Korea. Together, SEPHORA and OLIVE YOUNG are creating access to the best of K-beauty brands for millions of SEPHORA customers and allow them to the latest Korean beauty and health trends.

Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer, SEPHORA said: “Korean beauty is one of the most innovative, fastest-growing, and desirable categories in beauty right now. Sephora was the first major retailer to debut K-beauty brands to North American consumers in 2010, and our portfolio has grown into a global business. We are thrilled to partner with leading Korean beauty retailer OLIVE YOUNG, bringing their expertly curated assortment of Korean beauty brands to our beauty fans globally. Their differentiated assortment, coupled with SEPHORA’s unique point of view on the beauty shopping experience, will bring an unrivalled and inspiring offer for all beauty lovers who are keen to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products.”

Youngah Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at CJ OLIVE YOUNG said: “We are pleased to enter this partnership with SEPHORA as we continue to advance our global expansion strategy. As global interest in K-beauty continues to accelerate, we see this collaboration as a meaningful opportunity to work together in expanding the reach of Korean brands in key international markets.”

About SEPHORA

SEPHORA is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, SEPHORA connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,4000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, SEPHORA Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our purpose: to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

About CJ OLIVE YOUNG

CJ OLIVE YOUNG, established in 1999, is South Korea's leading beauty and health retailer. Our brand name, "OLIVE YOUNG," embodies the philosophy of "All Live Young," reflecting our vision for everyone to live a healthy and beautiful life at all times. Through its flagship store, "OLIVE YOUNG," it offers trendy and radiant K-beauty products to customers worldwide. With over 1,390 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG curates a distinguished selection of K-beauty and wellness products. As a subsidiary of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company, OLIVE YOUNG continues to lead the industry by delivering the value of healthy beauty to customers worldwide. For more information, visit linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa.