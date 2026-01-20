Jabil Invests in EHT Semi to Accelerate Advanced RF and Pulsed Power Solutions for Next-Generation Semiconductor Manufacturing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, announced today a strategic minority investment and manufacturing collaboration with Eagle Harbor Technologies, Inc. (dba, EHT Semi), a pioneer in RF and pulsed-power systems.

This collaboration combines Jabil’s world-class manufacturing capabilities with EHT Semi’s innovative power delivery technologies to address critical challenges in advanced semiconductor fabrication. EHT Semi specializes in matchless RF and tailored waveform pulsed DC power systems that deliver unprecedented plasma stability and precision, unlocking new capabilities for high aspect ratio etch, atomic layer etch, and atomic layer deposition — enabling breakthrough, next-generation semiconductor process performance.

“This joint effort aligns with Jabil’s long-term strategy to expand our manufacturing portfolio of critical semiconductor technology,” said Travis Custer, SVP of Global Business Units, Semiconductor Capital Equipment, at Jabil. “Leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-voltage power systems, we can help EHT Semi deliver next-generation RF and pulsed-power solutions to global semiconductor leaders.”

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, EHT Semi has developed custom power products for research and commercial markets for over 20 years, specializing in plasma generation and control technologies that improve semiconductor processing performance. The company’s advanced RF solutions substantially increase plasma stability and RF power delivery time scales, while its pulsed DC and tailored waveform products optimize performance for the most demanding processes. These innovations can be configured for existing process tools, enabling OEMs and fabs to achieve higher yields and improved process control.

The collaboration builds on Jabil’s recent investments in power system manufacturing and subsystems, including its acquisitions of Hanley Energy Group, a provider of energy management and critical power solutions, and Mikros Technologies, a leader in liquid cooling and thermal management solutions. By combining these capabilities, Jabil and EHT Semi are positioned to deliver robust, SEMI-compliant power systems at scale to OEM capital equipment providers and commercial customers worldwide.

“EHT is focused on delivering novel power solutions optimized for each customer,” said Dr. Timothy Ziemba, CEO of EHT Semi. “Collaborating with Jabil removes barriers to scaling, ensures compliance with global manufacturing standards and cost targets, enabling EHT to serve the largest semiconductor manufacturers.”

For more information on Jabil’s semiconductor technologies, visit www.jabil.com/industries/semiconductor-equipment.html.

About Jabil:

