Tickblaze and Your Bourse Announce Bridge Partnership to Expand Global Connectivity for Prop Firms and Brokers

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tickblaze today announced a strategic bridge partnership with Your Bourse, a global provider of liquidity, connectivity, and trade flow management solutions for brokers and proprietary trading firms.

The partnership enables Tickblaze to integrate with Your Bourse’s bridge and connectivity infrastructure, allowing prop firms and brokers using Tickblaze to access a broad network of liquidity providers and execution venues across multiple asset classes while maintaining consistent trading and operational workflows.

Supporting the Way Prop Firms and Brokers Actually Operate

Modern prop firms and brokers operate across multiple asset classes, regions, and trading models. They manage evaluations, funded accounts, and live trading environments while supporting retail traders at scale.

This partnership is designed to support those realities.

Tickblaze provides the trader-facing platform and execution environment across desktop, web, and mobile. Your Bourse acts as the connectivity and flow management layer, bridging trading activity to liquidity providers and venues without forcing firms to restructure their existing technology stack.

“Prop firms and brokers should not have to choose between flexibility and control,” said Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze. “Your Bourse has built one of the most trusted connectivity layers in the industry. By integrating with their infrastructure, we allow firms using Tickblaze to expand across markets, liquidity providers, and regions while keeping their operations consistent and manageable.”

Designed for Multi-Asset Expansion and Global Reach

The Tickblaze and Your Bourse partnership supports firms operating across futures, FX, CFDs, and digital assets, as well as firms expanding into new regions or regulatory environments.

By integrating with Your Bourse, Tickblaze enables firms to manage pricing, routing, and execution logic centrally while supporting parallel trading platforms and liquidity relationships.

This approach allows firms to expand offerings and markets without consolidating onto a single front end or replacing existing systems that already work for their business.

Leveraging Your Bourse as the Connectivity and Flow Management Layer

Your Bourse provides the connectivity and execution layer that links Tickblaze to a firm’s liquidity ecosystem. Its architecture is designed to help brokers and prop firms understand, manage, and protect their trade flow at scale.

The recently released Your Bourse Trade Server serves as the centralized execution control layer, allowing firms to define trading conditions, perform account management, and order routing, while the Your Bourse Bridge provides aggregation and connectivity to liquidity providers and execution venues. Built for scale and real-time risk management, Trade Server delivers average trade processing latency of ~21 microseconds, maintaining consistent execution behaviour across evaluation, funded, and live accounts.

Through this integration, firms benefit from:

Centralised control of liquidity aggregation, routing, and risk

The ability to operate multiple trading platforms while unifying liquidity and execution

Improved visibility into order flow and execution behavior

Consistent execution logic across asset classes and venues

Reduced exposure to latency-based abuse and off-market execution

This design allows firms to scale without introducing fragmentation or operational complexity.

Built for Performance, Reliability, and Ongoing Operations

Your Bourse’s infrastructure is designed to support high-volume trading environments with predictable performance during peak periods. Together, the Your Bourse Bridge and Trade Server support matching engine throughput of 500,000+ orders per second on a single CPU, while Trade Server delivers ultra-low-latency execution and real-time account and trade logic, supporting up to ~150,000 open positions per instance.

Combined with Tickblaze’s multi-asset trading platform and execution logic, the partnership provides firms with a stable foundation for long-term growth across markets and trading models.

Partner Perspective

Elina Pedersen, CEO of Your Bourse, commented:

“Our focus is on helping brokers and prop firms connect to markets in a way that supports flexibility, reliability, and growth. Partnering with Tickblaze allows firms to combine that connectivity with a modern trading platform while continuing to operate the platforms and liquidity relationships that best suit their business.”

Broadening Access to Global Markets

With this partnership, Tickblaze expands its ability to support prop firms and brokers operating internationally across multiple asset classes. Your Bourse extends its connectivity and liquidity infrastructure into a broader ecosystem of trading platforms and firm models.

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on interoperability, reliability, and practical solutions for firms serving retail traders worldwide.

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze is a multi-asset trading platform used by professional traders and proprietary trading firms. The platform supports trading across desktop, web, and mobile environments, with integrated order handling, execution, and connectivity designed to work alongside modern prop firm operations.

Learn more at https://tickblaze.com.