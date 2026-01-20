Volato Group and M2i Global Reaffirm Targeted First Quarter 2026 Merger Closing and Advance SEC Review

ATLANTA & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR) and M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO) (“M2i Global”) today reaffirmed their expectation to complete their targeted first-quarter 2026 closing timeline for the previously announced business combination, citing steady advancement through the SEC review process alongside continued progress in operational planning and integration readiness.

Subject to the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4, stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions, the companies continue to expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2026.

To align the transaction timeline with the current stage of the SEC review process, the companies have mutually agreed to extend the end date of the merger agreement through March 31, 2026. This extension reflects disciplined execution and provides additional runway to complete the remaining regulatory steps in an orderly manner, while maintaining transaction commitment and protecting stockholder interests.

Amendment No. 1 to the Form S-4 was filed on Monday, January 12, 2026, to respond to SEC comments and advance the registration statement through the review process. The review timeline was affected in part by a temporary slowdown in SEC operations following the recent federal government shutdown. With the amendment now on file, the companies are focused on completing the remaining steps of the SEC review process.

“We remain confident in the strategic rationale for this transaction and now have clear line of sight to completing the remaining regulatory steps,” said Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i Global. “The extension provides the appropriate time to complete the process in a compliant and orderly manner, and we remain focused on closing the merger.”

“The filing of Amendment No. 1 reflects continued forward momentum in the SEC review process and our disciplined approach to execution,” said Mark Heinen, Chief Financial Officer of Volato. “Extending the outside date aligns the transaction timeline with the current regulatory environment while allowing both companies to remain focused on operations, compliance, and readiness for closing.”

In parallel with the regulatory review, Volato and M2i Global continue to make measured and meaningful progress on merger integration preparation, including planning related to governance, reporting, internal controls, and operational alignment, which is intended to position the combined company to operate seamlessly following closing. These efforts are limited to customary readiness activities intended to support a smooth post-closing transition and remain subject to receipt of all required approvals. Recent press releases issued by both companies highlight continued progress in their respective businesses and reinforce the strategic rationale for the combination, reflecting ongoing operational execution alongside merger preparation.

About Volato

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The Company’s existing Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its proposed merger with M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector—leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.

About M2i Global, Inc.

M2i Global, Inc. integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals. For more information, please visit: www.m2i.global.

