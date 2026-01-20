Sodexo Expands Adventist Health Partnership, Bringing Elevated Environmental Services to Longtime Partner

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo, a leading provider in high-quality dining and facilities management solutions, is expanding its contract with longtime partner Adventist Health to serve as the health system’s environmental services partner at 15 new sites in California, Hawaii and Oregon. The expansion brings the total number of sites operated to 26, with plans to add more than 400 employees as the contract grows to $70 million. The contract is effective Jan. 1, 2026, continuing a relationship between the two entities that began 23 years ago.

“Our reputation as the healthcare partner of choice played a pivotal role in expanding our partnership with Adventist Health. We are proud to build upon this relationship in the new year and extend our service to 15 additional sites as an innovative provider of environmental services,” said Molly Matthews, CEO, Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors U.S. “The momentum we’ve built together over the past 23 years is the next step in achieving our shared goal of enhancing the patient experience through a proven, compassion-based framework while also creating a better every day for our team.”

Sodexo’s environmental services are tailored to each partner, prioritizing hygiene and patient comfort to enhance operational efficiency and elevate care standards. In addition to a deep bench of talent and scalability, Sodexo will also provide robust technology to Adventist Health as part of its environmental services, including UVD robots, E- daily assignments, dynamic cleaning, and Experencia, which uses predictive insights and actionable data to inform better service and care for patients.

“This expanded agreement is a clear reflection of Sodexo’s ongoing commitment to creating a healthcare experience uniquely tailored to our patients’ needs,” said Justin Freed, Vice President of Supply Chain and Support Services at Adventist Health. “They have leveraged the most advanced resources and technology to operate with a clear roadmap for success, and we’re eager to see the continued impact on our patient outcomes as our partnership continues to grow.”

Leveraging the expertise of Sodexo’s dedicated employees and the reach of its global enterprise, this continued partnership underscores Sodexo’s commitment to fostering long-term, value-driven relationships with healthcare systems across the U.S., which today includes 700 hospitals nationwide. With 10 million patient meals served annually and 230 million square feet of healthcare space cleaned and sanitized daily, Sodexo is poised for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all.