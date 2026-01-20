Sigma and MediaCo Launch Audio Network Targeting 150 Million Multicultural Population Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) today announced the launch of Sigma Audio Networks LLC, a groundbreaking multicultural audio network with a bold mission: to fundamentally modernize how advertisers reach America’s growing multicultural audiences.

As the United States continues to grow more diverse, MediaCo’s long-standing leadership in serving Hispanic, Black and bicultural audiences has positioned it at the forefront of multicultural media. Through legendary brands like WBLS-FM, HOT97, the Estrella Network, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network, MediaCo delivers unmatched cultural relevance, trusted voices and consistent daily connections with millions of listeners nationwide.

Sigma Audio Networks builds on that powerful foundation, combining MediaCo’s national reach, longstanding credibility across the communities it serves and its deep content ecosystem to support a unified, national audio network designed for today’s advertisers.

For years, multicultural audio buying has been fragmented, complex and difficult to scale nationally. Despite radio’s proven ability to deliver reach and frequency, the infrastructure has not kept pace with how modern agencies plan and buy media.

Sigma addresses these challenges with a consolidated national audio network that enables advertisers to reach Hispanic, Black, Asian American and bicultural audiences through a single, scalable buy. The network combines premium programming, digital audio and culturally rooted live experiences to deliver efficient national reach aligned with modern agency workflows, with continued growth through syndication, creator partnerships and community experiences.

“Sigma Audio was built to be the voice of Hispanic, Black, Asian American and bicultural audiences,” said Elisa Torres, President and CEO, Sigma Audio. “Together with MediaCo, we will optimize our reach and grow with national scale and culturally-rooted programming, supporting our creators who inform, entertain and shape our communities. Sigma Audio was created to make multicultural audio buying simpler, more scalable, and aligned with how brands and agencies operate today.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Elisa and her team on the launch of Sigma Audio,” said Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer, MediaCo. “Elisa and her operations leadership have spent decades building, expanding and operating some of the most successful audio networks in the country. The foundation of Sigma Audio is built on the successful results of years of hands-on experience, deep operational knowledge, cultural expertise and a clear understanding of what it takes to build audio platforms that perform at national scale.”

“This network is being built on MediaCo’s deep and growing roster of talent and content, as well as our foundation of operational excellence,” said Albert Rodriguez, President and CEO, MediaCo. “Sigma Audio Networks expands and builds on our platform, giving advertisers a smarter way to activate multicultural audio at scale.”

Renowned multicultural advertising industry veterans commented on the network launch:

“The timing couldn’t be more opportune: Hispanic and multicultural are the fastest-growing consumer segments in America,” said Daisy Expósito-Ulla, AAF Hall of Fame inductee and Founder and CEO of d expósito & Partners.

“Today’s agencies need partners who can deliver both scale and cultural precision. Sigma Audio Networks gives brands a single, efficient way to reach today’s most influential growth audiences, with the contextual relevance and measurable impact that modern media planning demands,” said Michael Roca, former executive at Omnicom.

About Sigma Audio Networks

Sigma Audio Networks LLC is a U.S.-based multicultural audio network designed to modernize national radio buying for advertisers and agencies. Built around audiences, Sigma provides scalable, data-driven access to culturally influential consumers across radio and digital audio. The network delivers simplified buying and national reach—bringing multicultural audio into the modern media era.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) is a diverse-owned, multi-platform media company serving multicultural audiences across the U.S. Through its influential brands—including Hot 97, WBLS, EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network—MediaCo reaches over 20 million people monthly via television, radio, digital, and streaming platforms. Its content spans music, news, and entertainment across major local and national markets. Learn more at www.mediaco.now.