ChargePoint and Midwestern Wheels Deliver Seamless EV Charging for Wisconsin Communities

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that the company is enabling Midwestern Wheels, a licensee of Avis Budget Group, to deliver reliable EV charging to its rental car customers and those living in their local communities. New public charging deployments at Midwestern Wheels’ airport and local market rental car branches in Appleton and Madison Wisconsin ensure that anyone nearby can quickly and easily charge their electric vehicles.

“By opening their chargers up to the public, Midwestern Wheels has maximized utilization and accelerated their return on investment while increasing their brand awareness in the local community,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “Midwestern Wheels’ deployment of ChargePoint solutions, particularly our Omni Port, has futureproofed their infrastructure by ensuring its customers and communities can charge when and where they need, without having to dedicate parking spaces to specific EV connector types.”

Midwestern Wheels charging locations feature a combination of ChargePoint AC and DC stations, giving EV drivers options to charge based on their needs. The company is alleviating the critical need for charging infrastructure in Wisconsin, where EV registrations have increased more than 50% each year on average since 2013.

“As EV adoption continues, we have created a unique win-win experience by offering EV charging to the public and our rental car customers in addition to our internal fleet charging needs,” said Bill Wallschlaeger, President, Midwestern Wheels. “Our Appleton and Madison charging stations not only simplify the process for our rental EVs, but will serve public EV drivers in each community.”

Multiple stations feature ChargePoint Omni Port, the company’s adaptable charging solution that ensures any new EV can be charged in any parking space, without the need for adapters. All stations are managed by the new ChargePoint Platform, ChargePoint’s next-generation, flexible software solution designed to provide real-time insights, remotely monitor performance to ensure functionality, and respond to customer needs.

Details and locations of the Midwestern Wheels ChargePoint locations can be found via the ChargePoint mobile app.

