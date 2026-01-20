-

Thompson and Positive Childhood Alliance NC Launch Strategic Partnership to Empower Charlotte-Area Families

Collaboration expands trauma-informed, family-centered supports in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson, North Carolina’s longest-standing social services organization, has joined forces with Positive Childhood Alliance North Carolina (PCANC) to strengthen prevention-focused, mental health, and practical supports for families in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. This timely partnership aims to ensure more families across the greater Charlotte region can access the resources they need to stay strong, resilient, and safely together.

Families shouldn’t have to wait until a crisis hits to get support.

“Families shouldn’t have to wait until a crisis hits to get support,” said Will Jones, CEO of Thompson. “By working with PCANC, we’re making it easier for parents and caregivers to find real, practical help—whether that means navigating community resources, addressing trauma, or meeting basic needs—so children can remain safely with their families.”

This partnership will expand:

  • Family navigation and resource coordination
  • Trauma-informed mental health counseling
  • Parenting education and family-strengthening programs
  • Direct assistance to meet essential needs

Jones emphasized that this collaboration is just the beginning: “We see this as a foundation for long-term growth. The Family Resource Center model lets us deepen partnerships, grow our services, and respond as our community’s needs change. When done right, this becomes the backbone of prevention and family stability.”

By focusing on prevention and early intervention, Thompson and PCANC aim to reduce family stress, strengthen protective factors, and minimize unnecessary foster care placements. “Prevention isn’t just a philosophy—it’s a strategy,” Jones added. “When we invest early in families, outcomes improve for children, caregivers, and entire communities.”

Beyond direct services, Thompson and PCANC will lead community outreach, training, and awareness efforts around positive parenting, trauma-informed care, and family resilience. These efforts will further strengthen the broader support system across the Charlotte region.

About Thompson

Thompson is the longest-standing social services organization in North Carolina, dedicated to strengthening children, families, and communities through mental health, education, and family stability programs. With a legacy of over 140 years, Thompson provides hope and healing to vulnerable populations and continues to build stronger tomorrows across the region. Learn more at www.thompsoncff.org.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Krista Stout
krista@stoutfactor.com
704-996-0522

