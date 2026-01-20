AvaSure and Equum Medical expand partnership to deliver physician-led virtual care across the enterprise.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AvaSure, a leading virtual care and smart room platform provider with an installed base across more than 1,200 hospitals, and Equum Medical, a telehealth-enabled clinical workforce organization partnering with 240-plus hospitals and health systems across 13-plus service lines, today announced an expanded partnership. The collaboration brings physician-led virtual care (multi-specialty consults, virtual critical care / eICU and virtual hospitalist coverage) onto AvaSure’s enterprise virtual care platform. Unlike typical telehealth partnerships that add separate point solutions, the integrated model runs on a single platform that many hospitals already use for virtual nursing and patient observation, paired with Equum’s physician and clinical programs.

Building on the strong patient safety and workforce optimization ROI achieved through virtual observation and virtual nursing, the expansion helps health systems protect and grow contribution margin by retaining higher-acuity patients, minimizing out-of-network transfers, and maintaining continuity of care that drives downstream revenue from inpatient services, specialty consults, and follow-up treatment–while improving access to expertise and optimizing clinical resources. This integrated partnership model, available on a single platform, enables health systems to seamlessly leverage their existing IT investments while expanding clinical workflows from nursing to include the expertise of physicians and specialists.

Hospitals continue to face staffing shortages and margin pressure while expanding digital care models beyond the bedside. As leaders raise expectations for governance, interoperability, and measurable outcomes, virtual care is increasingly treated as an enterprise platform decision (SAGE 2025 C-Suite Survey).

“Health systems are running lean, and physician shortages are real,” said Equum Medical CEO Dr. Corey Scurlock. He has watched the change in telehealth prioritization since Equum’s inception in 2011 and noted, “This partnership gives leaders a practical path to add specialty and high-acuity coverage, reduce transfer pressure, and deliver timely care to patients where they are, supported by clinical workflows and operational discipline.”

The expanded AvaSure–Equum partnership combines AvaSure’s enterprise platform, built to support multiple virtual care applications across the inpatient continuum, with Equum Medical’s clinical leadership, physician staffing, and end-to-end delivery of virtual acute care service lines.

“Our customers want an enterprise virtual care and smart room platform that supports multiple clinical applications with the reliability, governance, and broad ecosystem integration. Expanding our partnership with Equum brings physician-led virtual care onto the same foundation many hospitals already use for virtual nursing, clinical automation, and virtual observation–enabling teams to realize the financial and clinical benefits of extended coverage and improved access while preventing patient leakage, without rebuilding their technology stack,” said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure.

The joint solution supports physician-led virtual care applications, including:

Inpatient tele-specialty consults (e.g., neurology/stroke, psychiatry, cardiology, nephrology, infectious disease, pulmonology, and more)

Tele-ICU and critical care support, including surge capacity and after-hours coverage

Virtual hospitalist support for nights, weekends, and hard-to-staff locations

Care coordination that helps reduce avoidable transfers, keep patients local, and support patient flow with integrated virtual nursing capabilities across care venues

AvaSure’s recent platform investments focus on enabling AI-driven, smart hospital environments at enterprise scale, with built-in security and governance, deep interoperability across EHR and core IT systems, standardized clinical and operational workflows, and analytics that power intelligent automation and real-time operational execution.

Commenting on the platform’s design approach, Jacob Hansen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AvaSure, added: “Enterprise virtual care is a platform decision, not a single point of service product. We have built an architecture that supports multiple workflows—including those built by AvaSure, our partner ecosystem, and our customers’ own AI applications—on shared infrastructure designed to serve as the foundation for a smart hospital strategy. This enables health systems to expand virtual care across specialties over time while maintaining consistent performance and governance.”

AvaSure and Equum will launch a joint outreach initiative in 2026 to help hospitals and health systems evaluate physician-led virtual care applications and plan expansion across the inpatient continuum. During the Annual HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition happening March 9-12 in Las Vegas, joint presentations by the partners will focus on the future of Workforce Optimization and Enterprise Telehealth. Attendees are invited to continue the conversation at AvaSure booth #5444.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,200+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a leading provider of telehealth-enabled workforce solutions and trusted nationwide partner to over 240 hospitals specializing in high-acuity care and acute patient monitoring across the continuum of care. Founded in 2011, Equum Medical partners with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide to expand capacity, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance patient experiences. The company’s broad portfolio of services addresses the driving challenges of Access and Capacity for health systems, including multi-specialty telemedicine, critical care, virtual nursing, virtual sitter monitoring, and telemetry. Learn more about Equum here: www.equummedical.com