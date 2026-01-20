CX Industry Leaders Atento and Omilia Establish Strategic Partnership to Lead the Next Wave of Conversational AI Innovation

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omilia, the global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, and Atento, one of the world’s largest providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO), today announced a strategic alliance to deliver transformative conversational experiences at scale.

The partnership supports the evolution of Atento’s portfolio, structured around three strategic pillars: AI Advance Insights, AI Agent Assist and AI Agent. The alliance with Omilia specifically deepens and accelerates Atento’s AI Agent pillar by incorporating advanced Agentic AI capabilities that enable virtual agents to reason, act and learn autonomously throughout every interaction.

Omilia contributes advanced conversational and agentic AI technologies designed to automate complex customer interactions across voice and digital channels. Through advanced natural language understanding with intelligent orchestration across workflows and enterprise systems, the collaboration expands Atento’s portfolio of intelligent bots and virtual agents, enhancing customer experiences while driving greater operational efficiency for the businesses it serves.

As part of the agreement, Atento & Omilia will collaborate across strategic markets including the United States, EMEA and Latin America, with initiatives focused on accelerating the adoption of next-generation Conversational AI solutions and demonstrating their tangible impact on business outcomes.

“This alliance reinforces our vision of delivering customer experiences powered by advanced AI, integrating market-leading Agentic AI capabilities into our AI Agent pillar,” said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. “Omilia’s technology enables us to scale more autonomous, intelligent and outcome-driven virtual agents for our clients.”

“Atento brings deep CX and BTO expertise together with a strong ambition for innovation,” said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia. “Together, we support Atento’s ambition to bring the power of Agentic AI to organizations around the world, helping them transform customer interactions in a measurable and sustainable way.”

Through this collaboration, Atento further strengthens its position as a strategic partner in Business Transformation Outsourcing within the Customer Experience sector, integrating cutting-edge technologies that enable automation at scale while preserving natural, efficient and customer-centric interactions.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing services (“CXM BTO”) in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CXM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model across 17 countries, employing more than 90,000 people. Serving more than 400 clients, Atento offers a wide range of CRM BTO services across multiple channels.

The majority of Atento’s clients are leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and public administration sectors. In recent years, the Company has been recognized for its excellence by several global industry analysts, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan and ISG. Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has consistently ranked us among the 25 Best Workplaces worldwide.

Atento has also been recognized as the first company in the sector globally to achieve the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification, which it has maintained for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.atento.com.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Agentic CX platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers - automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia’s Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey - from self-service to live agent interactions - unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the “glass ceiling” of containment that legacy siloed models can’t achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world’s most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover Financial Services, TacoBell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction - all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.