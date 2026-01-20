Why We Gather: Hilton Reveals Behavioral, Emotional and Cultural Drivers Defining 2026 Meetings and Events

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As technology and artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly redefine how we connect, today’s most impactful meetings and events continue to be anchored in authentic, in-person moments that digital platforms can’t replicate. Today, Hilton introduces the Why We Gather Report, a new special section of its 2026 Trends Report, which explores the behavioral, emotional, and cultural shifts redefining how people are planning to connect in 2026 through meetings and events.

Grounded in the belief that why we gather is just as important as how we gather, the global report captures the key human drivers reshaping business gatherings and highlights what attendees are seeking from every shared experience. One of the strongest signals: 84% of attendees say they love to bring their “authentic selves” to work events.

Why We Gather builds on Hilton’s World’s Most Welcoming Events platform and the launch of The Meetings Maximizer Report last year, which leveraged proprietary research and tested solutions to reimagine how meetings and events can be more welcoming across generations. The new report marks the next evolution of this movement – shifting the focus from how we design welcoming events to understanding the motivations driving connection itself.

“For more than a century, Hilton has set the standard for bringing people together—whether for industry-shaping conferences or life’s most meaningful milestones,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “As the world of meetings and events evolves, this new research reaffirms our commitment to powering meaningful connection by revealing what truly motivates attendees today. We’re proud to empower our customers with tools and resources to design experiences that not only endure, but inspire connection, progress, and lasting impact.”

Commissioned by Hilton and conducted in partnership with Ipsos, the research provides a global perspective of the meetings and events experience, with insights stemming from a survey of more than 3,000 adults across the U.S., U.K. and India who plan to attend an in-person work meeting or event over the next two years. Key global trend highlights include:

IRL 2.0: The New Code of Connection

In an increasingly digital world, attendees crave in-person experiences that reset the mind and foster genuine human connection. Technology now works quietly in the background, streamlining logistics and freeing people to be fully present, while the real value of events lies in meaningful moments, local culture and thoughtful service that can’t be replicated online.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents say meeting new people and bonding with their team will be the main reason they attend work events in 2026.

67% agree that AI assistance during work events helps them to maximize the event experience by saving them time and effort that can be spent doing other things that are more important to them.

agree that AI assistance during work events helps them to maximize the event experience by saving them time and effort that can be spent doing other things that are more important to them. 84% of people agree that experiencing a local culture is a big perk of attending work-related events.

The Blueprint: A New Era of Ambition

Meetings and events have become launchpads for personal and professional growth, with attendees showing up intentionally to advance their careers, build networks and express their ambitions. Success is about more than just appearances, as participants seek environments that support their goals and offer opportunities for authentic connection.

83% of people are highly conscious of looking productive during meetings or structured programming.

71% admit to mirroring the actions of leaders whose careers they aspire to.

admit to mirroring the actions of leaders whose careers they aspire to. Over half of people (57%) globally have changed outfits multiple times a day to ensure they’re dressed appropriately for the occasion.

The Wellness Agenda: “Fit for Your Carry-On"

Wellness is now a core expectation, with attendees seeking events that help them recalibrate, recharge and return refreshed both during and after the experience. The best gatherings integrate wellness seamlessly into every aspect, from thoughtful breaks and healthy amenities to opportunities for solo downtime and meaningful give-back activities, ensuring attendees leave feeling balanced and inspired.

Two-thirds (67%) say they feel less engaged during events if they don’t get downtime, with 55% skipping event sessions to decompress if there are no planned breaks.

While 76% enjoy leaning into work-organized wellness activities, 38% prefer to spend their free time recharging on their own.

enjoy leaning into work-organized wellness activities, prefer to spend their free time recharging on their own. 81% of parents agree that getting some alone time away from the pressures of parenting is an underrated benefit of work events.

“At Hilton, we believe every great event begins with understanding what truly matters to attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, global head of sales and HRCC, Hilton. “As meetings and events continue to evolve, we are deeply focused on understanding the needs and preferences of attendees—not simply among our various lines of business, but across cultures and generations. By combining deep insights with Hilton’s legacy of innovation and hospitality, we are helping planners create experiences that drive meaningful progress for their companies and create lasting impact for every attendee.”

Hilton continues to lead the industry in providing the tools for designing unforgettable, inclusive meetings and events that leave a lasting impression on every attendee. Through thoughtfully designed spaces around the world coupled with a host of planner resources – including the World’s Most Welcoming Events Playbook within Hilton’s EventReady Playbook, Hilton meeting packages, the Hilton Incentive Collaborative, the Hilton Honors Event Planner Program and the Meet with Purpose program – Hilton makes it easy to plan seamlessly and connect meaningfully.

For more information on how Hilton is keeping a pulse on meetings and events trends, read the full report at stories.hilton.com/2026-event-trends. To start planning your next meeting or event with Hilton, visit hilton.com/en/events/.

Methodology

Hilton commissioned an online survey with Ipsos, which was fielded in November 2025 among a nationally representative sample of 3,150 adults age 18+ from India, the United Kingdom and the United States. To qualify for the survey, respondents have to be planning to attend an in-person work event in the next 24 months.

About Hilton

FAQ: Hilton’s Why We Gather Trends Report Special Section:

What is Why We Gather?

Why We Gather is Hilton’s special section of its 2026 Trends Report. Created in partnership with Ipsos, the report explores the emotional, behavioral and cultural motivations behind today’s meetings and events.

Why did Hilton commission this research?

Meetings and events are a key segment of Hilton’s business, and as a global leader in hospitality, Hilton stays attuned to the trends shaping the industry.

What are the key findings?

Technology, career ambition and wellness are shaping the future of global meetings and events. These themes represent the leading priorities of attendees across the U.S., UK and India.

How was the research conducted?

Hilton partnered with Ipsos to survey 3,150 adults across the U.S., U.K. and India in November 2025. Respondents plan to attend an in-person work event within the next two years.