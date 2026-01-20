Monarch Marks Strong Q4 With Intapp Partnership Expansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monarch Financial Technology Solutions, Inc. (Monarch), a leading provider of implementation and enablement services for private capital markets firms and SaaS platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Intapp. Under the agreement Monarch will now resell DealCloud and provide support for accelerated deployment. This update reflects Monarch’s strengthened market position and the continued expansion of its services ecosystem.

“Monarch exists to close the execution gap between software and outcomes,” said Lee Farabaugh, CEO of Monarch. “Our partnership with Intapp goes beyond transactional alignment. It reflects our shared commitment to building durable, scalable infrastructure for private capital firms, which now includes support for our accelerated onboarding offering and a new reseller agreement. These capabilities extend Monarch’s reach across the private capital landscape. Together, we are strengthening the connection between platforms, data, and workflows so clients can operate with greater precision and speed in an increasingly competitive market.”

Monarch’s renewed engagement with Intapp reinforces its commitment to DealCloud, one of the private capital market’s most critical platforms. The expanded relationship, now inclusive of Monarch’s accelerated onboarding offering and a formal reseller program, underscores the firm’s deepening role in helping teams move beyond configuration to full adoption. Through hands-on enablement and implementation support, Monarch helps ensure technology is not only deployed, but operating as intended in live, day-to-day workflows.

“Monarch has earned a reputation as a trusted, dependable partner for our clients and for our team,” said Fabio Dias, Senior Director and Global Business Partners Leader at Intapp. “We’re proud to work alongside an organization that consistently delivers, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

This update marks a strong finish to the year and reflects Monarch’s continued momentum, rooted in the belief that great work starts with great people and that clients succeed when expertise, relationships, and reliable follow-through come together.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About Monarch

Monarch specializes in implementation, configuration, and consulting services for firms and SaaS providers in the private capital markets space. Through platform admin support and strategic, project-based consulting, the company helps firms seamlessly adopt and maximize ROI on their technology stack. Monarch also serves as a trusted delivery partner for scaling SaaS platforms, helping them grow without compromising service quality. For more information, visit monarchfts.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.