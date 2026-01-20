Discovery Federal Credit Union Unanimously Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discovery Federal Credit Union (‘Discovery’) has chosen Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform to modernize its digital banking experience and provide members with a more secure, flexible, and accessible way to manage finances across online and mobile channels. After completing an extensive and competitive digital banking evaluation, Mahalo was unanimously chosen over all other providers, standing out for its modern architecture, deep core integration, and member-centric approach.

Discovery FCU selects Mahalo's digital banking solution to enhance security, accessibility, and flexibility for members. Share

“We wanted to explore solutions that could elevate our member experience while providing greater flexibility in service delivery,” said Michelle Leone, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Discovery. “Mahalo stood out for their credit-union-focused approach, deep core integration, and highly secure, customizable platform. Beyond technology, their culture and values closely align with ours, making them a natural partner for our ongoing digital transformation.”

The partnership will enable Discovery to deliver features that enhance member security, usability, and engagement. The platform’s neurodivergent and accessibility-centered design ensures all members can easily interact with the digital banking services, supporting the credit union’s mission of inclusivity and improving digital adoption for a wider audience.

“Mahalo’s platform positions us to remain competitive by delivering a modern, secure, and convenient digital experience,” Leone added. “It is built to meet member needs today while providing a scalable infrastructure for future innovation and growth.”

Mahalo’s fraud-prevention capabilities provide strong protection for both members and the credit union, while real-time alerts, card controls, and multi-factor authentication add important layers of everyday security. In addition, Discovery’s business members will also benefit from robust user permissions, allowing organizations to manage roles, control access, and streamline operations within a single, unified interface.

Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo, said, “Discovery’s members will now have the tools, security, and flexibility they need to confidently and independently manage their financial accounts. Partnering with Mahalo will also enable the credit union to deliver a seamless and personalized experience to both retail and business members.”

About Discovery

Discovery Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution located in Wyomissing, serving members throughout Berks County and beyond. Since its founding, Discovery FCU has remained dedicated to delivering personalized service and financial solutions that meet the needs of individuals, families, and businesses. For more information on Discovery FCU, please visit discoveryfcu.org or call 610-372-8010.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.