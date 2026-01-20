Vida Health Partners with RxSaveCard to Reduce Rising GLP-1 Costs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vida Health, a virtual, personalized obesity care provider that helps patients manage obesity and related conditions, today announced the launch of Vida Self-Pay (Powered by RxSaveCard) to help employers reduce prescription drug costs while expanding affordable, clinically appropriate access to GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications (AOMs). In partnership with RxSaveCard, Self-Pay will provide employers with a flexible way to support members with lower-cost medication access, combined with Vida’s industry-leading, holistic care delivered by physicians, registered dietitians, and expert coaches.

“Employers genuinely want to support members living with obesity so they can achieve better health outcomes and improved quality of life,” said Jason Macaleer, Chief Strategy Officer at Vida Health. “The challenge is finding a sustainable way to provide access without straining budgets. By partnering with RxSaveCard, Vida can offer a balanced approach that expands affordable and scalable access to anti-obesity medications, supporting both member outcomes and financial sustainability.”

Many employers are struggling to balance access to GLP-1 therapies with affordability as demand and costs through traditional channels continue to rise. Vida Self-Pay allows employers to support eligible employees through a defined contribution toward self-pay pricing, without changing other pharmacy benefits. By combining employer subsidies with access to competitive cash-pay prices, the program expands affordable access to clinically appropriate obesity medications, while giving employers greater flexibility and predictability in how they support employee care.

The partnership provides employers with unit cost savings on high-cost medications with better outcomes by enabling direct subsidies through a fixed contribution model. This approach provides employee access to needed therapies without adding GLP-1s to formulary, leveraging RxSaveCard's payment mechanism to access the best self-pay pricing in the market. Combined with Vida's best-in-class cardiometabolic care management, the solution helps employers optimize program design and ensure responsible prescribing while balancing medication access with predictable cost and outcomes trends.

Vida acts as the sole prescriber of GLP-1 therapies for the plan sponsor, managing all aspects of obesity care through evidence-based clinical protocols and ensuring appropriate medication utilization. RxSaveCard provides the payment bridge between the employer contribution and self-pay platforms.

“RxSaveCard was built to make medications more affordable and accessible for employers and their employees,” said Chris Crawford, CEO and Founder of RxSaveCard. “Employers also want to support their members who want to achieve and maintain real, measurable change. We are thrilled to support Vida Self-Pay, giving employers a flexible way to manage pharmacy spend while genuinely supporting employee health and wellbeing.”

This partnership builds on Vida’s proven ability to translate affordable access into sustained engagement and clinical results. Combining lower prescription costs and Vida’s holistic obesity care model, members are better supported to start and stay on treatment, driving a 94% medication adherence rate among weight loss participants. Vida further helps members achieve and maintain real, measurable change. On average, members achieved a 15% weight loss at 18 months with GLP-1s and 8-10% with lower cost alternatives.

Vida Self-Pay (Powered by RxSaveCard) is available now to employers and health plans. To learn more, visit vida.com/vidaselfpay or sign up for the Web Seminar on expanding access to obesity care on EBN.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual, personalized obesity care provider that helps patients manage obesity and related conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression with evidence-based treatment. Vida’s team of obesity medicine-certified physicians, nurses, registered dietitians, expert coaches, and licensed therapists takes a whole-person approach, leading to clinically meaningful body weight loss in one year. Practicing responsible prescribing, Vida supports patients, employers, and health plans by prioritizing proven behavior change and lifestyle interventions before introducing medications, ensuring that only those who really need anti-obesity medications receive them — helping to control costs. For individuals with obesity, employers and health plans can save up to $550 in monthly prescription costs. Vida serves members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., offers services in both English and Spanish, and operates on a value-based pricing model, putting outcomes at the center of care. To learn more, visit www.Vida.com.

About RxSaveCard

RxSaveCard is a first of its kind payment solution that connects employers and their employees to transparent, cash-priced prescriptions next to any insurance carrier or Pharmacy Benefit Manager. For more information, visit www.rxsavecard.com.