Avetta Partners with ReGen Strategic to Deliver Faster, Scalable Social Responsibility Assurance

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced the Avetta ESG Social Desktop Audit. Developed in partnership with ReGen Strategic, this new, comprehensive digital assessment tool within the AI-powered Avetta One platform helps hiring clients quickly identify, manage and mitigate social responsibility risks—including non-compliance with the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (the Act)—in their supply chains. It also equips suppliers and contractors to accelerate their environmental, social and governance (ESG) maturity and demonstrate a commitment to responsible business operations that go beyond mere compliance.

Following updates to the Act and the 2023 statutory review, many Australian businesses are grappling with increased penalties, stricter reporting criteria, and a heightened focus on due diligence. In December 2024, the government agreed to implement 25 out of a total 30 recommendations. The government is also currently conducting consultations on potential future reforms, which could require businesses to take further action or experience more severe penalties for non-compliance.

“Our goal is to help our customers move beyond simple, lagging indicators of compliance to not only reduce key supply chain risks but also make lasting positive impact in the world,” said Katie Martin, Director, Sustainability and Innovation at Avetta. “Our new ESG Social Desktop Social Audit is designed to eliminate the blind spots of traditional, slow-moving audits, allowing customers to more quickly achieve proactive assurance and truly safeguard the human rights of every worker in modern supply chains.”

“The Modern Slavery Act already requires businesses to conduct due diligence to identify and address human rights risks across their supply chains,” said Colin Davies, General Manager for Sustainability and ESG at ReGen Strategic. “The 2023 independent review highlighted opportunities to strengthen these practices, noting enhanced risk-based due diligence and greater transparency. While these recommendations have been noted rather than enacted, the existing requirements suggest expectations are likely to increase, making it prudent for businesses to act now. Among other changes, this represents a significant shift, requiring rigorous processes to ensure full visibility and control across the supply chain.”

With the ESG Social Desktop Audit, Avetta is providing rigorous, independently reviewed ESG oversight that supports both mandatory and voluntary reporters in identifying risks early, demonstrating compliance and avoiding reputational or regulatory consequences. Avetta offers a proactive, future‑ready pathway to strengthen governance and make meaningful, lasting impact.

“There are also now increased penalties for not acting in accordance with the Act, making it paramount for businesses to take a proactive approach to risk management,” added Davies. “The Avetta ESG Social Desktop Audit is designed to enable businesses to mitigate risk, as well as go beyond compliance to operate ethically and sustainably in preparation for potential future regulatory shifts.”

The ESG Social Desktop Audit ensures due diligence by requiring suppliers and contractors to respond to questions and provide documentation across a variety of key areas:

Modern slavery policy and controls

Supply chain risk and transparency

Labor policies and practices

Supplier audits and assessments

Training and awareness

Remediation practices

Avetta’s trained ESG auditors, part of the company’s Risk Advisory practice, then assess and rate supplier and contractor readiness against industry-leading standards. Suppliers and contractors that fall short receive specific, actionable feedback and guidance to help improve their ESG maturity and better protect against social risks.

To learn more, visit http://www.avetta.com/en-au.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.