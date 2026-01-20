American Eagle Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today that the American Eagle brand has signed Lamine Yamal as Global Ambassador. The international football phenomenon will make history with AE’s first multi-year partnership, showcasing the brand’s dedication to global talent and investment in sports culture. Beginning in summer 2026, the five year deal will span multiple campaigns and include limited-edition product collaborations. Lamine Yamal's global appeal and confidence, on and off the field, make him an ideal partner for AE for years to come.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with American Eagle,” says Lamine Yamal. “Off the field, I like to play a lot with fashion trends, and as a leading lifestyle and denim brand, AE has the products to help me bring my energy and style to life.”

“American Eagle has positioned itself at the intersection of culture, and for our community, sports are a huge part of their identity,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “Soccer attracts an unrivaled global following, and our multi-year partnership with Lamine Yamal centers AE at the heart of the fandom–highlighting our commitment to him, the sport and our customers.”

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. AE encourages today's digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connection with themselves and others, all while wearing the clothes that make them most confident. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer with a portfolio of beloved apparel brands including American Eagle, Aerie, OFFL/NE by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed. Rooted in optimism, inclusivity and authenticity, AEO’s brands empower every customer to celebrate their unique personal style by offering casual, comfortable, timeless outfitting and high-quality products that are made to last.

AEO Inc. operates stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with merchandise available in more than 30 countries through a global network of license partners. Additionally, the company operates a robust e-commerce business across its brands. For more information, visit aeo-inc.com.