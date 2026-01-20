Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply.

The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there – independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations.