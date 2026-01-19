Horizon Quantum Explores Faster Ways to Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing with Alice & Bob

PARIS & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. (“Horizon Quantum”), a pioneer of software infrastructure for quantum applications, and Alice & Bob (“A&B”), a cutting-edge developer of fault-tolerant quantum computers, today announced a strategic collaboration to leverage both companies’ strengths and streamline the development and deployment of fault-tolerant quantum computing (“FTQC”) software.

By integrating A&B’s emulators with Triple Alpha, Horizon Quantum’s powerful development infrastructure, the companies seek to create a full-stack solution for quantum application development that combines best-in-class technologies at both the hardware and software levels. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for future integration with physical systems, laying the foundation for the seamless deployment of complex algorithms onto A&B’s soon-to-be-released quantum processing units (“QPUs”).

Through this joint effort, the companies seek to:

support the development of a comprehensive compilation pipeline that maximises hardware performance by taking into account the hardware's specifications while simplifying programming for quantum applications; and

prepare for the launch of real hardware capable of executing quantum error correction tasks as part of A&B’s roadmap for FTQC, with Horizon Quantum's Triple Alpha set to be one of the first platforms to compile and deploy to A&B’s QPUs.

A&B’s emulators provide the opportunity for quantum software developers to experiment with and test quantum error correction protocols. By making A&B’s emulators available through Triple Alpha, Horizon Quantum seeks to broaden the range of hardware architectures supported in Triple Alpha and enable its users to develop on a promising new quantum computing platform.

“Building a complete quantum software stack requires careful integration of algorithms, error correction, and compilation. We believe our partnership with Horizon Quantum is an essential step in ensuring we take a rigorous, research-driven approach to these challenges,” said Dr Théau Peronnin, CEO of A&B.

The partnership aims to bring Triple Alpha’s resource analysis capabilities to A&B’s backends. This functionality helps optimise the resources used by quantum algorithms at different levels of abstractions and on different hardware platforms by tracking various metrics such as qubit count and gate count, all critical components for accelerating the practical use of quantum computers.

“Realising the full potential of quantum computing will require building systems that are fault-tolerant,” said Dr Joe Fitzsimons, CEO of Horizon Quantum. “By bringing together Horizon Quantum’s expertise in quantum programming and compilation with Alice & Bob's expertise in fault-tolerant hardware architectures, I believe this partnership will help drive progress towards practical fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

Together, A&B and Horizon Quantum aim to accelerate the path to scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing, with a vision of creating a future where quantum algorithms are accessible, impactful and reliable across industries.

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum’s mission is to unlock broad quantum advantage by building the software infrastructure that empowers developers to use quantum computing to solve the world’s toughest computational problems.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, a leading researcher and former professor with more than two decades of experience in quantum computing, the company is bridging the gap between today’s hardware and tomorrow’s applications through the creation of advanced quantum software development tools. Its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, enables developers to write sophisticated, hardware-agnostic quantum programs at different levels of abstraction.

About Alice & Bob

Alice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.

Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com, or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

