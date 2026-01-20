Fundsmith Extends Relationship with SS&C to Support New U.S. ETF

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Fundsmith has expanded its relationship with SS&C to include support for the launch of its Fundsmith Equity ETF (the Fund) in the U.S.

The ETF will seek long-term growth in value by investing in listed equities on a global basis. Fundsmith will use SS&C for fund administration, accounting, compliance, legal and distribution services. SS&C will also provide trading and capital markets services through SS&C ALPS Series Trust.

Fundsmith has worked with SS&C since Terry Smith founded the business in 2010. SS&C’s technology and fund administration expertise provided the backbone for Fundsmith’s first fund, The Fundsmith Equity Fund, and has continued to scale with the company’s growth. As of December 31, 2025, Fundsmith managed GBP24 billion across its strategies.

“We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with SS&C,” said Mark Laurence, COO. “The Fundsmith Equity Fund today is one of the largest active equity mutual funds in the U.K. with circa 40,000 investors. SS&C’s technology and expertise are instrumental in supporting our retail customers. We look forward to collaborating with SS&C to help bring our investment strategy to U.S. investors.”

“We are pleased to continue and build upon our 15-year relationship with Fundsmith,” said Neal Chansky, Managing Director, SS&C Registered Fund Services. “Fundsmith’s growth story demonstrates the strength of our partnerships. SS&C’s strong platforms and expertise across geographies and fund structures are instrumental in helping investment managers expand and scale. As the ETF market continues to grow, we look forward to helping investment managers navigate operations so they can bring excellent opportunities to retail investors.”

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About Fundsmith

Fundsmith was established in 2010 by Terry Smith. The business is owned and controlled by its partners, who have worked closely together over many years, and is headquartered in the UK with affiliates in the USA and Mauritius. It is structured to survive Terry Smith’s demise and continue with the same investment philosophy. Our Portfolio Managers have a significant investment in our funds delivering a clear alignment of interest. Ancillary activities are outsourced to some of the world's leading providers in order to deliver high-quality operations whilst allowing the Fundsmith team to focus on investment analysis, portfolio management and customer care. Learn more about the ETF at www.fundsmithetf.us

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call +1203 594 1863 or click here. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information: The Fund was recently formed and therefore has limited performance history for investors to evaluate. The Fund currently has fewer assets than larger funds, and like other relatively new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of an investment is available in the prospectus. The values of equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stock, may decline due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic conditions, inflation (or expectations for inflation), changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates or adverse investor sentiment generally. Equity securities generally have greater price volatility than fixed-income securities.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

Fundsmith Investment Services Limited, registered investment adviser with the SEC, is the investment adviser to the Fund. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

