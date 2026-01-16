Boston Legacy FC Signs Back-of-Kit Partnership with Voya Financial

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year partnership with Voya Financial (Voya), a leading retirement, employee benefits, and investment management company, naming Voya as the club’s official lower back-of-kit partner, beginning with the 2026 NWSL season.

As part of the agreement, Voya will be an exclusive financial services category partner, and its logo will appear on the lower back of primary and secondary jerseys for all regular season and postseason matches. This includes the club’s highly anticipated home opener on March 14, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

“We are thrilled to welcome Voya Financial to Boston Legacy FC’s growing roster of partners,” said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. “Our club is built alongside partners who believe in long-term stability, the power of investing early, and creating flexibility for the future. Voya’s focus on financial confidence aligns with our vision to build a club that endures and delivers meaningful, lasting value for our fans, our players, and our community."

Voya recently expanded its presence in Boston with a new office in the Seaport District, strengthening its footprint in a region known for financial innovation. The company was also selected by Boston Legacy FC to manage the club’s new employer-sponsored retirement plan.

“Voya is proud to team up with Boston Legacy FC at such an exciting time for women’s sports and with our presence growing in Boston,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Voya Financial. “This partnership is more than a logo on a jersey; it’s about helping people and the communities we serve take greater control of their financial lives and reach their goals.”

“With the opening of our new wealth management office, we’re strengthening our ties to Boston,” said Jay Kaduson, CEO of Workplace Solutions at Voya Financial. “From day-to-day financial planning to saving and preparing for retirement, we look forward to helping the club’s employees – and the broader community – build financial confidence and success on and off the field.”

In addition to lower back-of-kit placement, Voya branding will appear across all media backdrops, fan merchandise, and in premium locations during club home games in 2026, as well as at the newly developed White Stadium in 2027. This includes the creation of “The Voya Grove” community hub and “Voya Suite Level,” which will offer unique engagement experiences. Voya and Boston Legacy FC will also look to partner on key community initiatives, reinforcing a shared dedication to making a positive difference in Boston.

Boston Legacy FC will reveal its kit in 2026, before the NWSL season kicks off in March. For the latest team news, upcoming jersey unveiling, ticket sales and match schedule information, visit bostonlegacyfc.com or follow along on social @bostonlegacyfc.

About Boston Legacy FC

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026. Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time, building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston’s historic sports teams, cultivating a community of fans with impact at its core, and forging new connections across our city through sport. For more information, please visit bostonlegacyfc.com or its social media platforms – LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter (X), Tiktok, Bluesky, Facebook

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya’s services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for approximately 15.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company is recordkeeper of the Boston Legacy FC employer-sponsored retirement plan. Boston Legacy FC is not a current client of any of Voya’s affiliated registered investment advisers or other affiliated entities. Boston Legacy FC received cash compensation for this endorsement and therefore has an incentive to promote Voya. For more information, visit https://go.voya.com/BostonLegacyFC.

Media Assets HERE

Credit: Boston Legacy Football Club