D.A. Davidson Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Cibao Meat Products, Inc. on its Sale to Tropical Cheese, a Portfolio Company of AUA Private Equity and Avance Investment Management

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. (“D.A. Davidson”) announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Cibao Meat Products Inc. (“Cibao” or the “Company”), a leading Hispanic protein business, on its sale to Tropical Cheese Industries, LLC (“Tropical”), a portfolio company of AUA Private Equity and Avance Investment Management.

Founded in 1969, Cibao is a third-generation family-owned business headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Dominican and other Hispanic meat products and the creator of iconic brands such as Induveca, Campesino, and others. Their authentic salamis, chorizos, and longanizas are made with the highest quality ingredients and packed with flavor.

The partnership with Tropical Cheese will allow Cibao to accelerate new product innovation, further expand and integrate its distribution network, and create long-term strategic synergies. As part of the transaction, Cibao’s Vieluf family will roll equity into the combined business and Heinz Vieluf Jr. will serve as the President of the Cibao Meat Products Division of Tropical.

“Cibao has built a remarkable business rooted in unmatched authenticity and differentiated quality, innovation, and taste,” said Danny Friedman, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

“We are proud to have advised the Vieluf family through this pivotal transaction and believe its partnership with Tropical will unlock tremendous opportunities,” added Jonathan Leong, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

Heinz Vieluf Jr. commented, “Selling a multi-generational family business is not a simple transaction, and D.A. Davidson understood that from day one. Their expertise in the protein and ethnic food sector, along with the way they prepared and guided us through every stage of the process, gave us tremendous confidence in a very meaningful decision. They took the time to truly understand our business and our family, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

This transaction underscores D.A. Davidson’s deep expertise advising family-owned and high-growth food and beverage brands through strategic transactions and partnerships.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Contacts

D.A. Davidson Deal Team Contacts
Danny Friedman, Managing Director | Irvine | dfriedman@dadco.com
Jonathan Leong, Managing Director | New York | jleong@dadco.com
Will Prioleau, Vice President | Irvine | wprioleau@dadco.com
Paxton Miller, Associate | Irvine | pmiller@dadco.com

Media Contact
Emily Roy
Prosek for D.A. Davidson
(646) 818-9232
eroy@prosek.com

