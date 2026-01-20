Leon and SkyAccess Announce Official Integration to Automate Empty Leg Listings for Charter Operators Across Europe

LOS ANGELES & WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyAccess, a real-time empty leg flight marketplace that aggregates private jet repositioning flights from a network of certified operators, and Leon Software, a cloud-based aviation management software platform used by charter operators worldwide, today announced an official integration that enables Leon charter operators to automatically list eligible empty leg and repositioning flights on the SkyAccess empty-leg marketplace.

Meeting Growing Demand for Empty Leg Flights in Europe

The announcement comes as interest in empty leg flights continues to grow across Europe, particularly on short-haul routes between major business and leisure hubs. Travelers are increasingly seeking flexible, one-way private jet options and more transparent access to repositioning flights.

“Empty legs move quickly, and speed matters,” said Paweł Szmagaj, CTO of Leon Software. “With the Leon Software–SkyAccess integration, operators can share up-to-date availability with the market faster, while maintaining full control over pricing and operations.”

By connecting Leon Software with SkyAccess, operators can surface available empty legs in real time, helping reduce unused aircraft capacity while meeting demand already present on the SkyAccess platform.

“Operators don’t need more tools. They need distribution that fits how they already run operations,” said Daniil Buriev, Co-Founder and CEO of SkyAccess. “This integration makes it easier for Leon Software operators to put real availability in front of travelers, especially in Europe where interest in empty leg travel continues to grow.”

Reducing Friction for Operators

With the SkyAccess–Leon Software integration, operators can:

Automatically publish empty leg flights to SkyAccess from Leon Software

Maintain full control over pricing and availability

Eliminate manual listing and coordination

Access incremental demand without changing existing workflows

About SkyAccess

SkyAccess is an international aviation technology company operating a digital marketplace and aggregator for private jet empty leg flights, with no membership required. The platform aggregates real-time repositioning inventory from certified charter operators, offering transparent availability and a streamlined discovery and booking experience for travelers worldwide.

About Leon Software

Leon Software delivers a cloud-based aviation management platform trusted by operators worldwide, from business aviation and charter companies to emergency-response and cargo providers. With a focus on workflow automation, compliance, and integrations, Leon’s modular system (OPS, Crew, Sales, Maintenance, and Reporting) helps operators run more efficient, connected, and scalable operations.