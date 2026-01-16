Pet Service Holding NV: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract Entered Into With the Brokerage Firm GILBERT DUPONT (H2 2025)

ZAANSTAD, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Pet Service Holding NV (Paris:ALPET) to the brokerage firm GILBERT DUPONT, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity contract:

Number of Shares: 4,087

Cash Balance: €30,097.09

During the second half of 2025, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE 57 transactions 3,469 shares €16,760.93 SALE 8 transactions 421 shares €2,039.32 Expand

It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:

Number of Shares: 0

Cash Balance: €50,000.00

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

APPENDIX