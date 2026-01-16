-

Pet Service Holding NV: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract Entered Into With the Brokerage Firm GILBERT DUPONT (H2 2025)

ZAANSTAD, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Pet Service Holding NV (Paris:ALPET) to the brokerage firm GILBERT DUPONT, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity contract:

  • Number of Shares: 4,087
  • Cash Balance: €30,097.09

During the second half of 2025, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE

57 transactions

3,469 shares

€16,760.93

SALE

8 transactions

421 shares

€2,039.32

It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:

  • Number of Shares: 0
  • Cash Balance: €50,000.00

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

APPENDIX

 

BUY

SELL

 

Nb of transactions

Nb of shares

Cash in EUR

Nb of transactions

Nb of shares

Cash in EUR

TOTAL

57

3,469

16,760.93

8

421

2,039.32

27/11/2025

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/11/2025

0

0

0

0

0

0

01/12/2025

3

0

0

0

0

0

02/12/2025

5

0

0

1

0

0

03/12/2025

4

0

0

0

0

0

04/12/2025

1

0

0

0

0

0

05/12/2025

0

0

0

0

0

0

08/12/2025

2

111

560.55

2

70

354.5

09/12/2025

2

98

499.8

0

0

0

10/12/2025

2

142

718.61

0

0

0

11/12/2025

1

13

65.65

0

0

0

12/12/2025

1

40

202

0

0

0

15/12/2025

9

1076

5,305.97

0

0

0

16/12/2025

0

0

0

1

85

409.7

17/12/2025

4

289

1,391.16

0

0

0

18/12/2025

1

50

240

2

86

413.92

19/12/2025

2

100

482

0

0

0

22/12/2025

5

456

2,187.34

1

130

629.2

23/12/2025

7

497

2,341.37

0

0

0

24/12/2025

2

160

744.8

0

0

0

29/12/2025

3

157

728.48

0

0

0

30/12/2025

2

200

922

1

50

232

31/12/2025

1

80

371.2

0

0

0

 

Contacts

Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu

Pet Service Holding NV

BOURSE:ALPET
