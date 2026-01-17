-

Joint Announcement by Porter Airlines and CALDA - Porter Reaches Tentative Agreement With Flight Dispatchers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines and its flight dispatchers, represented by the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA), jointly announce that the parties have reached a tentative collective agreement. This agreement reflects constructive and productive discussions at the bargaining table.

The union will schedule a ratification vote for its members in the coming days.

“We’re very pleased to have come to a resolution with CALDA,” said Kent Woodside, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. “Flight dispatchers are an important part of our team. They perform crucial duties and we want them to continue doing so with a contract in place. Coming to terms on a first collective agreement often takes perseverance. We appreciate the commitment of everyone involved in doing so.”

“The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) is pleased to confirm that a tentative agreement has been reached with Porter Airlines following negotiations at the bargaining table. This agreement reflects meaningful progress and a shared commitment to moving forward in a productive and respectful manner. CALDA looks forward to continuing to work with Porter Airlines in the years ahead,” said Mark Yezovich, national president of CALDA.

This tentative agreement was finalized with assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

About Porter
Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About CALDA
The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) is a professional organization representing certified Flight Dispatchers who share co-authority with the Pilot-In-Command at seven major Canadian airlines: Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet, Porter Airlines, Jazz Aviation, PAL Airlines, and Canadian North. We are the national voice for operational control professionals across Canada's commercial aviation industry.

Industry:

