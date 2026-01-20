NomadGo Announces Partnership with Stratix to Streamline and Improve Restaurant Operations

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), to deliver an AI-powered restaurant operations platform that reduces time spent counting inventory, prevents stockouts and waste, and helps every location operate more consistently and profitably.

Bringing together NomadGo’s on-device Inventory AI, iPad and iPhone devices, and Stratix’s end-to-end managed mobility services, this joint solution provides restaurants with simplified device deployment, strengthened operational performance, and enhanced long-term support. Running directly on Apple devices, on-device Inventory-AI, powered by Spatial Vision, delivers 10x faster inventory counts, with 99% accuracy. This joint solution gives restaurants a seamless experience from the time of deployment onwards that improves speed of service, inventory management, and simplifies device management.

“Restaurants need technology partners who understand the complexities of their world,” said Gina Daniel-Lee, Stratix Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. “Together with NomadGo, we’re delivering a solution that keeps teams productive so that restaurants can focus on serving customers.”

Through this partnership, customers will benefit from:

Smarter, easier inventory management from day one: With Inventory AI, restaurant operators can perform real-time counts, receive deliveries, track waste, and manage stock lists with greater accuracy and speed—supported by structured onboarding and training to drive rapid adoption across teams.

With Inventory AI, restaurant operators can perform real-time counts, receive deliveries, track waste, and manage stock lists with greater accuracy and speed—supported by structured onboarding and training to drive rapid adoption across teams. End-to-end device lifecycle management with built-in operational readiness: Stratix provides lifecycle services, overnight replacements, real-time analytics, and guided rollout support to help restaurants scale efficiently, maintain compliance, and keep teams productive without disruption.

Stratix provides lifecycle services, overnight replacements, real-time analytics, and guided rollout support to help restaurants scale efficiently, maintain compliance, and keep teams productive without disruption. Faster adoption and consistent performance across locations: Comprehensive training, onboarding, and adoption & change management ensure managers and frontline teams are confident using the technology, enabling quicker time-to-value and standardized execution across every restaurant.

Comprehensive training, onboarding, and adoption & change management ensure managers and frontline teams are confident using the technology, enabling quicker time-to-value and standardized execution across every restaurant. Long-term protection for hardware investments: Customers who invest in Apple hardware gain ongoing protection through Stratix’s MMS, including break/fix support, rapid replacement, and continuous performance monitoring.

“By partnering with Stratix, we’re expanding the value we deliver to our customers who need a seamless, fully supported mobility ecosystem,” David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. “Our on-device Inventory AI, combined with Stratix’s MMS expertise and the investment customers make in Apple hardware, ensures restaurant operators have everything they need from deployment to ongoing support.”

Check out NomadGo and Stratix’s joint solution in action. For more information on NomadGo, visit: https://www.nomad-go.com/.

About NomadGo

NomadGo is on a mission to make boring, manual, and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past. Its proprietary, patented NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision can see and understand inventory in 3D, instantly counting any items stored anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. The data it generates includes highly accurate inventory counts, storage capacity, and planogram compliance, all critical information to reduce costs and enable a more agile and responsive supply chain. To see it in action, visit www.nomadgo.com.