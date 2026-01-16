AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Chubb Seguros Panama S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa+” (Superior) of Chubb Seguros Panama S.A. (Chubb Panama) (Panama City, Panama). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Chubb Panama’s strategic importance as a subsidiary of Chubb Limited (Chubb), which on a consolidated basis has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses at the strongest level, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations reflect Chubb Panama’s integration and support from Chubb Limited, one of the world’s largest insurance groups, which provides synergies and operating efficiencies to the Panama subsidiary.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Chubb Limited will sustain consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while continuing to generate favorable operating performance in aggregate and in each of its major operating segments, and also sustaining its global, diversified operating platform. The outlooks also contemplate the group’s maintenance of financial leverage in the low 20% range or lower, with very strong fixed-charge coverage.

The ratings reflect Chubb Panama’s sound underwriting practices, which support its consistent operating performance, diversified business portfolio and solid reinsurance program, with Chubb Tempest Reinsurance Ltd. This affiliation provides Chubb Panama with synergies and operating efficiencies. Offsetting these positive rating factors are Chubb Panama’s modest, but growing market share within Panama’s insurance industry relative to the lines of business it underwrites, and the strong competitive environment in Panama’s insurance sector. However, the company partially mitigates this competitive aspect through its diversified business portfolio that is spread across other markets in Central America.

Chubb Panama initiated operations in 2008 as ACE Seguros S.A., and continued with that brand name until 2016, when its name was changed to Chubb Seguros Panama S.A. Chubb Panama underwrites mainly non-life and reinsurance businesses that covers exposures throughout Panama and Central America. In 2024, property stood as the company’s main business line, generating 43% of its gross written premium. Chubb Panama’s main distribution channels are positioned with brokers and cedent companies.

Chubb Panama has shown disciplined underwriting in a highly competitive market, consistently reporting overall premium sufficiency levels that compare positively with its competitors. In 2024, Chubb Panama achieved a combined ratio of 73%, down from 75% in 2023, benefiting from a lower expense ratio.

Chubb Panama’s strong underwriting results have sustained its sound overall profitability, as reflected in a return-on-equity of 31.5% in 2024. AM Best expects Chubb Panama’s risk-based capitalization to remain supported by the group´s conservative capital management guidelines.

Moreover, the company benefits from being integrated into the group, gaining operational leverage through the same systems, procedures and ERM practices. The group historically has demonstrated its support to Chubb Panama through capital injections to fund growth opportunities. A change in AM Best’s perception regarding the strategic importance of Chubb Panama to the group could impact Chubb Panama’s ratings.

Additionally, the company’s ratings could be affected negatively by the following factors: deterioration in the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization to a level that no longer supports Chubb Limited’s current ratings; sustained deterioration in operating performance; an increase in financial leverage beyond expectations, also taking into consideration goodwill and intangible assets in assessing leverage relative to tangible capital resources or a material weakening of Chubb Limited’s overall credit profile. Though unlikely, a positive rating action could occur in the event of a sustained and significant reduction in financial leverage, and/or similarly improvement in operating performance or risk-adjusted capitalization.

