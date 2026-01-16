TomaGold Announces Marketing Agreement and Exploration Update

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) (“TomaGold” or the “Company”) has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of TomaGold. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $62,000 payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in TomaGold.

“We believe the time is right for TomaGold to invest in increased market awareness, as the Company embarks on an active year of exploration in the Chibougamau mining camp. The initial drilling results from the Berrigan Mine, released on December 22, 2025, mark the beginning of what we expect to be a transformative year for TomaGold,” said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold.

Exploration Update

The Company expects to receive, by month’s end, the final results from its borehole electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey, as well as assay results from the final 5 drill holes completed at the Berrigan Mine project, which targeted lateral and depth extensions of the known polymetallic mineralized envelope.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.