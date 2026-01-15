American Beacon Partners Announces Partnership With Pender Capital to Support Distribution of the Pender Real Estate Credit Fund

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Beacon Partners (“American Beacon”), a diversified asset management platform with approximately 40 years of experience and more than 30 affiliated and independent manager partnerships, announced today a new strategic partnership with Pender Capital Management, LLC (“Pender Capital”), an investment manager specializing in short-term, senior secured commercial bridge loans for the commercial real estate industry.

As part of the agreement, American Beacon will lead distribution efforts for the Pender Real Estate Credit Fund, putting its expertise and established reach across the wealth management landscape to work on behalf of one of the industry’s most experienced real estate credit managers.

Greg Stumm, president and CEO of American Beacon Partners, said: “We’ve been watching the demand for alternative income-focused strategies continue to grow, especially in market areas that offer opportunities for capital preservation and differentiated yield, and we are thrilled to be unveiling this partnership at such a pivotal time. We believe the Pender Capital team has built a best-in-class real estate credit platform, and we look forward to bringing their story and this fund to a broader audience.”

Cory Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Pender Capital, said: “Our team has spent years developing a dynamic approach to real estate credit, and we’ve seen just how important distribution partnerships are for meeting the needs of financial advisors and investors. When you combine our proven track record of prioritizing capital preservation and risk management with American Beacon’s reputation for working closely with the wealth community, it’s easy to see why this is such a natural fit.”

The Pender Real Estate Credit Fund is a closed-end interval fund focused on commercial real estate debt. The fund seeks to capitalize on market factors – such as reduction-in-lending options that, when coupled with increased borrower demand for short-term loans, creates a compelling investment opportunity for well-capitalized private lenders. Learn more about the fund at www.pendercapital.com.

About American Beacon Partners

American Beacon Partners, formerly known as Resolute Investment Managers, is a diversified asset management platform with affiliated and independent partnerships with more than 30 investment managers. Drawing on approximately 40 years of investment expertise, innovation and adaptability, American Beacon Partners delivers enduring value through traditional and alternative solutions designed to meet investors’ evolving needs. Driven by future value creation, American Beacon Partners’ unique platform delivers strategic benefits through a full suite of distribution, operational and administrative services that may be leveraged by its affiliates. We offer three customizable partnership models tailored for the U.S. wealth and retirement markets. For affiliated partners, we make strategic investments in boutique asset managers to enhance distribution and administrative support functions. For strategic distribution partners, we help investment managers leverage our distribution expertise to achieve greater scale. For sub-advisors to American Beacon Advisors, we assist institutional-caliber asset managers who are seeking to expand their strategies to retail markets through existing funds or new fund launches. With roots as an unaffiliated sub-advised mutual fund sponsor, the majority of our partnerships are with asset managers who invest and operate with full autonomy and independence. American Beacon Partners’ affiliates include American Beacon Advisors, Inc.; National Investment Services of America, LLC; RSW Investments Holdings LLC; Shapiro Capital Management LLC; SSI Investment Management LLC; and Resolute Investment Distributors, Inc. As of September 30, 2025, American Beacon Partners’ affiliated partners had $82.9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.ambeacon.com.

About Pender Capital

Pender Capital is a niche investment manager dedicated solely to commercial real estate credit-based opportunities. Pender Capital offers capital solutions to borrowers investing in or owning properties with equity collateral while providing investors with opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm is owned and operated by a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals with hands-on real estate experience, credit skills, and sophisticated investment banking expertise. Pender Capital has originated approximately $1.64 billion in commercial real estate credit, representing more than $2.77 billion in asset value as of November 30, 2025. Learn more at www.pendercapital.com.

Disclosures

An investment in Pender Real Estate Credit Fund (the “Fund”) is subject to various risks. Investors should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Before investing, carefully read the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.pendercapitalfunds.com/#fundDocument or by calling 310.853.8001 or email at IR@pendercapital.com. An investment in the Fund is subject to a high degree of risk.

Some of the risks include, but are not limited to, the following:

Shares are an illiquid investment.

You may lose all of your investment.

The Fund is a newly formed business entity with a limited history of operations and limited assets. The Fund is subject to the risks involved with any speculative new venture. No assurance can be given that the Fund will be profitable.

Pender Capital does not intend to list the Fund’s shares (“shares”) on any securities exchange and does not expect a secondary market in the shares to develop.

Investors should generally not expect to be able to sell their shares (other than through the limited repurchase process), regardless of how the Fund performs.

Although the Fund is required to implement a share repurchase program, only a limited number of shares will be eligible for repurchase.

You should consider that you may not have access to the money you invest for an indefinite period of time.

An investment in the shares is not suitable for you if you have a foreseeable need to access the money you invest.

Because you will be unable to sell your shares or have them repurchased immediately, you will find it difficult to reduce your exposure on a timely basis during a market downturn.

Pandemic Risk. COVID-19 has caused volatility, severe market dislocations and liquidity constraints in many markets, including securities the Fund holds and may adversely affect the Fund’s investments and operations.

The Fund is a non-diversified management investment company and may be more susceptible to any single economic or regulatory occurrence than a diversified investment company. Cybersecurity risks have significantly increased in recent years and the Fund could suffer such losses in the future. One of the fundamental risks associated with the Fund’s investments is the risk that an issuer will be unable to make principal and interest payments on its outstanding debt obligations when due. Other risk factors include interest rate risk (a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of debt securities) and prepayment risk (the debtor may pay its obligation early, reducing the amount of interest payments).

The Fund is distributed by Distribution Services, LLC, Portland, ME 04101, which is not affiliated with Pender Capital Management or American Beacon Partners.

American Beacon Partners is a service mark of Resolute Investment Managers, Inc. The American Beacon Partners logo is a service mark of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

©2026 American Beacon Partners. All rights reserved.

PENDER-PRESS-2026 | 01/26