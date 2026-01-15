Beyond Buses: Hayden AI to Deploy on Parking Enforcement Vehicles for the First Time

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a major milestone for the company, Hayden AI is installing its technology on seven City of Santa Monica parking enforcement vehicles – a new vehicle type for Hayden AI. This expansion of Hayden AI’s existing bus-mounted enforcement contract marks the company’s first active deployment on parking enforcement vehicles and increases the coverage of this critical safety technology in Santa Monica.

Hayden AI’s technology is installed on over 2,100 public transit buses globally to help cities enforce parking violations that obstruct bus lanes, bus stops, and bike lanes and double parking. With this contract expansion, Santa Monica is now the first city to enforce parking violations with Hayden AI technology installed on parking enforcement vehicles.

“Installing Hayden AI technology on parking enforcement vehicles means that Santa Monica can protect every bike lane in the city with automated enforcement – not just bike lanes along bus routes,” said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI. “This is another real world example of how we’re using physical AI to solve difficult problems. We are excited to show that our technology is just as effective when installed on parking enforcement vehicles as it is on transit buses, and we look forward to expanding the coverage of our technology to help Santa Monica to improve safety.”

When drivers illegally park in bike lanes, they put cyclists in serious jeopardy: illegal parking in bike lanes forces cyclists to swerve into vehicle traffic, increasing the likelihood of crashes with vulnerable road users and making roads dangerous for everyone. Keeping bike lanes clear for cyclists is essential to making transportation safer for all road users.

Bus-mounted camera enforcement is proven to change driver behavior and keep dedicated transit zones and bike lanes clear of illegally parked vehicles, improving safety, transit on-time performance, and accessibility. Hayden AI’s automated enforcement system is installed on transit buses in several major U.S. cities including: New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, where it has helped increase transit bus speeds and reduce collisions along routes utilizing this technology.

About Hayden AI: Hayden AI powers safer, smarter, and more efficient cities. We combine advanced vision AI with purpose-built, vehicle-mounted hardware to analyze urban environments in real time. Cities use our technology to make streets safer and improve transit performance for everyone. Learn more at www.hayden.ai