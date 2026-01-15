-

Travelers Partners with Anthropic to Expand AI-Enabled Engineering and Analytics Capabilities

Nearly 10,000 employees are being empowered with personalized Claude AI assistants to enhance and accelerate software, analytics and machine learning model development

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) and Anthropic today announced a partnership to expand Travelers’ AI-enabled engineering and analytics capabilities. Nearly 10,000 engineers, data scientists, analysts and product owners at Travelers are being empowered with Anthropic’s personalized AI assistants to enhance and accelerate software, analytics and machine learning model development.

“Since we started introducing personalized Claude and Claude Code assistants, we have seen significantly elevated levels of engineering excellence and meaningful improvements in productivity,” said Mojgan Lefebvre, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Operations Officer at Travelers. “We are pleased to be delivering value by putting AI to work in advancing the company’s strategic innovation priorities of extending our advantage in risk expertise; providing great experiences for our customers, distribution partners and employees; and optimizing our productivity and efficiency.”

Each employee’s AI assistant is personalized to understand that employee’s role and the tools and systems they use, drawing on the company’s data and institutional knowledge in real time. All this enables deeper expertise, faster insights, higher quality work and greater capacity for strategic priorities.

“Most companies deploy AI as a tool, but Travelers is taking it a step further and weaving Claude into relevant workflows,” said Kate Jensen, Head of Americas at Anthropic. “Their approach is exactly where applied AI is headed: personalized, context-aware and integrated with the systems people already use. Travelers is at the leading edge of defining what effective enterprise AI looks like.”

Separately, Travelers equips its more than 30,000 employees with access to frontier models through TravAI, a secure, in-house agentic AI platform that integrates multiple generative AI tools with internal systems, improving employee performance and productivity.

The company’s long-standing Responsible AI Framework establishes foundational principles for developing and deploying AI, advanced analytics and modeling in ways that align with its core business values and culture.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of more than $46 billion in 2024. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

Contacts

Media:
Chesleigh Fowler, 860.277.5102
cfowler3@travelers.com

